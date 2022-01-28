Ajax prepares new proposal for Palmeiras jewel after Leila I’s refusal Bolavip Brasil

The president of Alviverde Paulista would have made it clear that she would only negotiate the player upon payment of the termination fine

THE palm trees won again for the Paulista Championship, in the match against Ponte Preta, valid for the second round of the state, by 3 to 0 on the night of last Wednesday (26). Verdão returns to the field next Saturday (29), against São Bernardo, for the third round of Paulistão.

One of the highlights in relation to Palmeiras at the beginning of the season was the title of Copa São Paulo (popularly known as Copinha). In the competition, some names from the Palmeiras base emerged and drew the attention of clubs. One such case is striker Giovani.

The player, who was one of the highlights in the youth competition and who had already made good performances playing for the professional team in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, caught the attention of Dutch football and is on the radar of a club that is playing in the Champions League.

According to information on the portal Throw the board of Alviverde Paulista would have received a proposal from Ajax, from Holland, to 12 million euros (approximately BRL 73 million at the current price) by forward Giovani. However, the proposal was refused.