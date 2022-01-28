Amazon honors order shipping after coupon bug

After confirming that the site suffered a bug in a note released this Wednesday afternoon (26), Amazon honored the orders placed by consumers who got discounts above R$ 400. There were zero-cost purchases through the sum of several vouchers released by the company. The problem reached the coupon system and was one of the most talked about topics on Twitter, becoming a trending topic in Brazil. There were more than 40 thousand mentions.

This Thursday (27), numerous customers expressed their satisfaction with sending orders in messages on the social network.

publicity

MY AMAZON BUG PURCHASES HAVE ARRIVED — mon cœur howard aguiar (@sixfcrowns) January 27, 2022

Those who have not yet received the product, received an email from Amazon confirming the purchase. Image: Reproduction

Failure hit Kindle and book purchases

The bug on the Amazon website hit coupons compatible with Kindle and books, but they were only released for new accounts on the platform. Upon discovering this loophole, hundreds of consumers created new accounts with an eye on discounts.

The requests for the amazon bug started to arrive oh my god I want m — cami Ψ (@semideuxa) January 27, 2022

And the comments were just joy or frustration in the case of those who couldn’t take advantage of purchases at prices well below the market.

Read more:

remittance in bonus

Orders sent by Amazon were characterized as remittance, donation or gift. This description was written in the field intended to specify the nature of the operation, as shown in the tweet below.

Specialists in Consumer Law heard yesterday by the Digital Look informed that the company could stop sending the orders if it argued in court that the failure generated sales below the original value of the products, as highlighted by lawyer Georges Salim Assaad Junior.

“Consumers have the right to demand compliance with what has been offered. It is a right provided for in the Consumer Protection Code. The exception is made for offers considered to be clearly wrong, such as, for example, a cell phone that normally costs R$ 6,000 being offered for R$ 1. In such cases, the error is evident and apparent, and the jurisprudence does not recognize the right to comply. than what was offered”, said the expert to Digital Look.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!