Anac releases iFood to deliver orders with drones in Brazil

After revolutionizing the delivery system since its launch, iFood took another important step to reaffirm its consolidation in the market. That’s because now the company is officially authorized to deliver orders with drones in Brazil. However, this novelty was already being used in other countries, so that some people say that the resource arrived “late”. However, not by the will of iFood, which had been planning to start delivering drones in Brazil since 2020.

So much so that, thinking about this possibility, the company had already announced a partnership with a drone company, Speedbird Aéreo. Now, with the authorization, many customers are already waiting for the possibility of receiving their orders through the skies.

Anac

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) reported that the permission granted to iFood is for the DLV-1 NEO model. With this, the model is officially the first type of drone to receive authorization for deliveries in the national territory.

In addition, the authorization guarantees the possibility of deliveries throughout Brazil using the BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) routes. That is, the drone can trace routes beyond the pilot’s visual line of sight. However, while it may go further than the pilot can see, for now the permit is for deliveries within a 3km radius. In addition, packages must have a weight of up to 2.5 kg.

In addition, Anac listed some safety standards that must be strictly followed by the company, in this case iFood. For example, drones must not fly over people, must keep the proper distance from certain electromagnetic sources, observe weather conditions, among others.

faster deliveries

The focus of using drones is precisely to make faster deliveries and offer better quality customer service. But deliveries will still have the help of some couriers. After all, a drone can’t park anywhere, so an iFood delivery partner will finish the route. Still, much of the journey, if not most, will be done by drones.

And you, are you looking forward to receiving orders with drones in Brazil? Now, at least, you’ll have more options for your delivery. Finally, if you liked the news, don’t forget to share this technological novelty with your friends!