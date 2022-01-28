Anatel authorizes Elon Musk’s Starlink to offer satellite internet in Brazil | Economy

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) granted this Friday (28) the right to explore a low-orbit non-geostationary foreign satellite for Starlink, a satellite system owned by businessman Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

With this, Musk’s company will be able to offer its satellite service throughout Brazil. The exploitation right runs until 2027.

The final offer of broadband to consumers, according to Anatel, may be carried out by an authorized company that hires capacity from the satellite network, or if the economic group itself obtains authorization to enter this market, which had already happened last year.

“It is in the company’s interest to provide internet access to customers distributed throughout the Brazilian territory, which will certainly be very opportune for schools, hospitals and other establishments located in rural and remote areas”, said the advisor and acting president of the agency. , Emmanoel Campelo.

Initially, the agency evaluated the possibility of granting the right to explore until 2033, but decided to reduce it to 2027 in view of the “pioneering nature” of the venture and possible unforeseen impacts.

Sartlink will not have the right to protection, that is, it will not be able to claim in case of interference from other services. This must be made explicit in the service provision contract.

Granting the exploration right to Starlink was a desire of the Brazilian government. Communications Minister Fábio Faria met in November last year with Elon Musk to discuss a possible partnership with the Brazilian government.

The government’s intention is to use satellites from Musk’s companies to bring high-speed internet to the Amazon region, connecting schools, health facilities and indigenous communities in remote areas, where fiber optic internet is more difficult to reach, for example.

The technology could also be used, according to the Ministry of Communications, to preserve the Amazon rainforest by monitoring, via satellite, illegal deforestation and fires.