Anatel Council discusses purchase of Oi Móvel and Musk satellite on Friday – Money Times

the purchase of Hi Mobile (OIBR3) through the Alive (VIVT4), sure and TIM will be the agenda of the extraordinary meeting promoted by the Board of Directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) this Friday the 28th.

The meeting scheduled for 10 am (GMT) will take place by videoconference, according to the agenda released by the regulatory body.

The meeting’s agenda includes the analysis of the request by Claro, Vivo and TIM with the objective of implementing the sale of Grupo Oi’s mobile assets, segregated into an Isolated Production Unit (UPI).

The evaluation of the request for a RAN Sharing Industrial Exploration contract presented by Claro, Vivo and TIM, and the Special Purpose Entities Cozani RJ (SPE TIM), Garliava (SPE Telefônica), Jonava RJ, now called SPEs Móveis Oi SA and OI Móvel SA, with the objective of implementing a corporate transaction and transferring grants within the economic group.

The sale of Oi Móvel to competitors was agreed in December 2020, in an auction within the Oi judicial recovery process. The sale value was R$ 16.5 billion, and the proceeds will be used to reduce the telecom debt .

satellite exploration

Anatel’s Board of Directors should also discuss the request for the right to explore the Starlink non-geostationary satellite system in Brazil, which is among the companies of the billionaire founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk.

At the end of last year, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, met with the businesswoman to discuss partnerships with foreign companies to use technologies in the national territory that offer connectivity to rural areas that are more isolated from urban centers.

In the same vein, the Anatel group will analyze the request for a conference on the Right of Exploration, in Brazil, of the non-geostationary satellite system by the European Swarm and the adequacy of the operation of the Orbcomm system.