Anitta makes ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ her biggest bet on Americans – 01/27/2022 – Illustrated

It is not today that Anitta, one of the biggest stars of Brazilian music today, has made investments in three global music markets — the Brazilian one, singing in Portuguese, the Latin American one, singing in Spanish, and the United States, in English. In a recent interview with US magazine Billboard, she said that she feels like she has three different careers.

“In Brazil, the audience likes to feel close to the artists — they have an intimacy, as if the artist were their friend. In Latin America, it’s a little sexist. It’s about what men want, and lyrics that make you feel powerful, like heroes. In America, listeners like to feel ‘cool’, they want to look ‘cool’. It’s three different worlds, and I feel like I have three different careers.”

“Boys Don’t Cry”, Anitta’s new song, is the single in which she bets the most to reach the American listener. The track, a radio pop in the wake of what has been successful in the United States in recent years, is produced by a heavyweight, the Swedish Max Martin, who has worked with almost everyone in the pop universe, from Lady Gaga to Ed Sheeran, from Adele to Katy Perry.

Musically, “Boys Don’t Cry” has synthesizers that hark back to the 1970s and 1980s, in the wake of what The Weeknd —another produced by Martin—and Dua Lipa, among many others, have been doing. It’s an aesthetic that is diluted even in the footsteps, in songs like “Volta Comigo BB”, by Zé Vaqueiro. It also sounds like what Miley Cyrus tried to do on her latest album, “Plastic Hearts”, which rescues and converts 80’s rock and new wave into contemporary pop music.

The chorus and clip, however, sound like they came straight from MTV in the 2000s. With a horror movie aesthetic, the video brings together zombies and semi-gothic visuals that could have been in a 2006 Panic! at the Disco. Emo and pop punk, which broke out some 15 years ago, are also experiencing a pop revival.

Single from the album “Girl from Rio”, without a release date, “Boys Don’t Cry” sounds like a continuation of the narrative started with the track that gives the album its name. “Girl From Rio”, the song, showed the girl from Rio de Janeiro to the world, with a sample of “Garota de Ipanema” and soft trap beats, the singer’s presentation to a more global audience.

In October, she released “Faking Love”, a partnership with rapper Saweetie, a pop in the lineage of Beyoncé and Rihanna, but with beats closer to reggaeton and funk itself. Now, on “Boys Don’t Cry”, Anitta sounds far enough away from South America, wanting to go head-to-head with the names that frequent the top of the Billboard charts.

No wonder she is releasing the new single with yet another participation, her third, on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, in the United States. It is an unprecedented move. As much as Brazilian music has a history of recognition abroad, it is not common for an artist from the country to have so much visibility in the media and on the hit charts of a country with such an established industry.

Although it sounds more interesting when it fuses this American pop and Latin music with its references from Brazil—”Me Gusta”, a tropical-flavored single from 2020, in partnership with Cardi B and Myke Towers, is a great example of this— it’s interesting. to see the daring of a Brazilian putting herself on equal footing with the current pop stars.

Whether the venture will succeed depends a lot on the reception of the American public. If it goes wrong, she still has two other successful careers to play — in “No Chão Novinha”, Anitta’s funk with Pedro Sampaio, for example, she’s already eyeing a possible Carnival.