Anitta releases Boys Don’t Cry clip and explains disturbing scenes: “they are my ex-boyfriends” | entertain

“Boys Don’t Cry” is finally here! Anitta’s first single in 2022, and according to her, in an exclusive interview for the cover of the January digital edition of Glamour, her favorite song so far, has the production of the legendary Max Martin, responsible for pop music classics such as “Baby. ..One More Time” by Britney Spears. Anyone who thinks that the track’s production alone bears a stellar name is wrong, with the music video directed by Christian Breslauer (“Industry Baby”, by Lil Nas X, “Streets”, Doja Cat, and more), and, of course, , by Anitta herself, also responsible for the short script.

“The day I received the song with my voice and everything right, I started putting the whole clip together in my head with movie references. Every time I make a video that I script, usually my references always come from movies , it’s where I look for inspiration for my works”, she told in an interview with Glamour. “I already had in my head every cut, every scene, every outfit, every hair, every makeup, exactly the way I wanted it.”

In “Boys Don’t Cry”, Anitta’s cinematographic references pay homage to classics such as Titanic, Harry Potter, and Runaway Bride, and give highlights to horror films such as Beetlejuice, Dawn of the Dead, and My boyfriend is a zombie. The aesthetics of these productions influence the entire clip, as in a scene in which zombies try to invade the house where the singer is through the window, in addition to chasing her through the dark streets. About the terrifying scenes, she reveals: “It’s my ex-boyfriends running after me desperate.”

Taking the empowering speech of the track to the visuals, which highlights female independence and the vulnerability that men can have, the singer runs away from her ex-partners chasing their dreams, and by always remembering that before any boyfriend, we have to take care of ourselves, as he stated in his twitter.

