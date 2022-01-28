Anitta releases new clip in which she runs away from zombies

Singer Anitta released today, at the same time, the song and the video for “Boys Don’t Cry”. Fans praised the new work which, unlike previous releases, features zombies and an ’emo’ feel.

The new clip references pop classics such as “Harry Potter”, “Titanic”, “Beetlejuice”, “Priscilla: Queen of the Desert”, “Runaway Bride” and “My Boyfriend is a Zombie”. Anitta signs the direction in partnership with Christian Breslauer.

The song is produced by the Swedish Max Martin – considered by Billboard magazine as the greatest music producer of the century. He is also responsible for Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”.

Moments before the release on YouTube, Anitta highlighted that it was the “career clip” in a publication made on Twitter.

We tripled the number of pre saves… that means: 1 minute for the career clipaaaa — Anita (@Anitta) January 27, 2022

Check out the video for ‘Boys don’t Cry’, new song by Anitta

Praise on social media

Fans and friends of the singer praised the clip in publications made on Twitter. “Incredible”, highlighted Juliette, winner of “BBB 21”. “Everything is perfect”, analyzed one of the admirers.

“It’s amazing how Anitta manages to reinvent herself and shock her audience even after 10 years of career. She’s the biggest in Brazil”, analyzed a follower of the artist.

backstage

According to information released by Anitta’s team, the costumes for the clip were designed by Spanish Sita Abellan, who works as “styling” for singer J Balvin. The inspiration in a punk universe was also conceived by the British stylist Vivienne Westwood.

Anitta’s first release in 2022, Boys Don’t Cry arrives after the success of the tracks “No Chão Novinha”, funk in partnership with Pedro Sampaio, “Envolver” and “Faking Love”.