ANTT revokes deletions of 61 lines/markets of Itapemirim/Kaissara

Photo: Flávio Oliveira/Bus Brasil

The agency also responded to requests from Gontijo, Guanabara, Roderotas and Viação Estrela.

ALEXANDRE PELEGI

ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) responded to a new request from Grupo Itapemirim to revoke requests for the suppression or stoppage of 61 interstate bus lines/sections/markets registered with Viação Itapemirim and Viação Caiçara (Kaissara). Caiçara is a fantasy brand that is no longer being used by the group, but in the federal agency it is in an active situation.

The Ordinances published in this Thursday, January 27, 2022 edition of the Official Gazette of the Union, repeal acts published on December 30, 2021, namely Ordinances No. 476 and No. 477.

Line suppressions and outages were authorized to take effect from January 27, 2022.

With the revocations published today, through new Ordinances (Nos 12 and 13), the situation is reversed.

as showed the Transport Diary, in the list there were lines considered important such as Belo Horizonte (MG) – Recife (PE), Brasília (DF) – Maceió (AL), Cachoeiro de Itapemirim (ES) – Campos Dos Goytacazes (RJ), Recife (PE) – São Paulo (SP), Recife (PE) – Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Paulo (SP) – João Pessoa (PB), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – Feira de Santana (BA), among many others. Remember:

FIRST HAND: Grupo Itapemirim will have 61 lines/sections suppressed and stopped after a request to ANTT

The Itapemirim Group, in judicial reorganization since March 2016 and with debts approaching R$ 2 billion, gained national prominence by paralyzing all the operations of ITA (Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos) on December 17, 2021, an aviation company founded by current owner of Itapemirim, Sidnei Piva de Jesus.

In a note to Transport Diary the Itapemirim Group expressed itself regarding the publication of ANTT:

“The Itapemirim Group, on the note of the National Land Transport Agency regarding the lines, whose review of the cancellation/suspension request was answered, informs that such lines continue to operate. Not a passenger will be without service and there will be no cancellation or suspension of service to any of the markets currently served. Operational adjustments were adopted that meet the rules of the regulatory agency. The Group reaffirms its commitment to complying with the rules of the sector and respecting the passenger’s right to an excellent service.”

REQUEST FOR SUPPRESSION OF LINES GENERATED CONCERN AT ANTT

Claiming to be “committed to ensuring the continuity of the service provided in the affected areas” by the Itapemirim bus company, ANTT – Agência Nacional de Transportes Terrestres informed on January 14, 2022 through twitter that it had been meeting periodically with those responsible for the company.

The motivation for the meetings, according to ANTT, was the recent fact that the Itapemirim Group had requested the suspension of several lines.

The meetings with representatives of Itapemirim would be “to follow up on the status of the interstate passenger transport operation carried out by the company”. Remember:

ANTT informs that it is monitoring the situation of Itapemirim after request for suspension of lines

OTHER ANTT DECISIONS

The Superintendent of Road Passenger Transport Services at ANTT also responded to requests from markets and lines from other important companies, such as Consórcio Guanabara, Roderotas, Gontijo and Viação Estrela.

See below:

Decision No. 49: To grant the request of the Guanabara Transport Consortium for the implementation of the RIO DE JANEIRO (RJ) – PRAIA GRANDE (SP) line, prefix 07-0211-60, with the markets from RIO DE JANEIRO (RJ) to SANTOS (SP) and SÃO VICENTE (SP) as sections.

Decision No. 50: To grant the request of the Roderotas (Triangle Travel Routes) for the implementation of the following markets as sections of the GOIÂNIA (GO) – CURITIBA (PR) – VIA MARÍLIA line, prefix 12-0318-00:

I – From: PRATA (MG) and FRUTAL (MG) to: GOIÂNIA (GO), ITUMBIARA (GO) and SÃO JOSÉ DO RIO PRETO (SP).

Decision nº 51: To grant the request of the Guanabara Transport Consortium for the implementation of the POUSO ALEGRE (MG) – RIO DE JANEIRO (RJ) line, prefix 06-0521-60, with the following markets as sections:

I- From: BARRA MANSA (RJ) and RESENDE (RJ) To: POUSO ALEGRE (MG);

II- From: LAMBARI (MG) and SÃO LOURENÇO (MG): To: BARRA MANSA (RJ), RESENDE (RJ) and RIO DE JANEIRO (RJ).

Decision No. 52: To grant the request of the Roderotas (Triangle Travel Routes) for the implementation of the following markets as sections of the GOIÂNIA/GO – SÃO PAULO/SP line, prefix 12-0077-00:

I – From: Piracanjuba (MG) To: São Paulo (SP), Campinas (SP), Ribeirão Preto (SP), Araguari (MG), Uberlândia (MG) and Uberaba (MG);

II – From: Uberlândia (MG) To: Igarapava (SP); and

III – From: Caldas Novas (GO) To: Uberlândia (MG) and Uberaba (MG).

Decision nº 53: To grant the request of the Roderotas (Triangle Travel Routes) for the implementation of the following markets as sections of the GOIÂNIA/GO – FOZ DO IGUAÇU/PR line, prefix 12-0073-00:

I – From: GOIÂNIA/GO To: PRATA/MG, MARÍLIA/SP, LINS/SP and FRUTAL/MG;

II – From: SÃO JOSE DO RIO PRETO/SP To: FRUTAL/MG and PRATA/MG; and

III – From: ITUMBIARA/GO To: MARÍLIA/SP, LINS/SP, FRUTAL/MG and PRATA/MG.

Decision No. 56: To grant the request of the Roderotas (Triangle Travel Routes) for the implementation of the following markets as sections of the GOIÂNIA(GO) – SÃO PAULO(SP) line, prefix 12-0072-00:

I – From: GOIÂNIA (GO) to: LIMEIRA (SP); JUNDIAÍ (SP) and AMERICANA (SP);

II – From: UBERLÂNDIA (MG) to: UNDIAÍ (SP); IGARAPAVA (SP);

III – From: UBERABA (MG) to: GARAPAVA (SP).

Decision No. 59: To grant the request of the Roderotas (Triangle Travel Routes) for the implementation of the following markets as sections of the BRASÍLIA (DF) – FOZ DO IGUAÇU (PR) line, prefix 12-0074-00:

I – From: GOIÂNIA (GO) and ITUMBIARA (GO) to: PRATA (MG), FRUTAL (MG), LINS (SP) and MARÍLIA (SP);

II – From: SÃO JOSÉ DO RIO PRETO (SP) to: PRATA (MG) and FRUTAL (MG).

Decision nº 61: To grant the request of the Viação Estrela Ltd. for the implementation of the BRASÍLIA (DF) – ITUMBIARA (GO) line, via CALDAS NOVAS (GO), prefix 12-0647-00, with the following markets as sections:

I – From: BRASÍLIA (DF) To: CALDAS NOVAS (GO), ORIZONA (GO), PIRES DO RIO (GO), VIANÓPOLIS (GO).

Decision nº 62: To grant the request of the Gontijo Transport Ltd. for the suppression of the CRATO/CE- SÃO PAULO/SP line, prefix 03-0017-00.

To grant Gontijo’s request for the implementation of the IGUATU/CE – SÃO PAULO/SP line, prefix 03-0121-60, with the following markets as sections:

I – From: BELO HORIZONTE (MG), TEOFILO OTONI (MG), EXU (PE) and POÇÕES (BA) To: SÃO PAULO (SP)

II – From: CAPIM GROSSO (BA), VITÓRIA DA CONQUISTA (BA), FEIRA DE SANTANA (BA) and JEQUIE (BA) To: BELO HORIZONTE (MG) and SÃO PAULO (SP)

III – From: CRATO (CE) To: BELO HORIZONTE (MG), GOVERNADOR VALADARES (MG) and SÃO PAULO (SP)

IV – From: IGUATU (CE) To: BELO HORIZONTE (MG)

V – From: PETROLINA (PE) To: BELO HORIZONTE (MG), GOVERNADOR VALADARES (MG) and SÃO PAULO (SP)

VI – From: Senhor DO BONFIM (BA) To: BELO HORIZONTE (MG), GOVERNADOR VALADARES (MG) and SÃO PAULO (SP)

Alexandre Pelegi, journalist specializing in transport

Related