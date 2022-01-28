Anvisa decides today whether to release the product in Brazil

The board of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) today authorized the sale of covid-19 self-tests in Brazil. In a deliberative meeting held by videoconference, the collegiate unanimously approved the marketing of the product in pharmacy chains across the country. There were a total of 4 votes.

In the view of the rapporteur, Cristiane Rose Jourdan, self-tests “can indeed represent an excellent screening strategy and additional measure in controlling the pandemic”. “Especially at this moment when the contagion by the disease is great and many people are unable to access the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde] and through the private network”, she added.

The rapporteur’s vote was accompanied by directors Rômison Rodrigues Mota, Alex Machado and Meiruze Sousa Freitas. The result is defined by simple majority.

According to Anvisa’s understanding, the circumstances that prevented the release of self-tests were resolved with the resolutions of the Ministry of Health, sent to the agency last Tuesday (25). Among the pending issues were “criteria that guarantee the effectiveness and safety in the use of the product, as well as the institution of public policy of the ministry that establishes, especially, the orientation of the lay public on the handling of the tests, the conduct of the user after the result and notification of results”.

Together, the Ministry of Health and Anvisa defined that the self-test will have as its target audience “any symptomatic or asymptomatic individual, regardless of their vaccination status, who has the interest and discernment to carry out the self-test”, explained the rapporteur Cristiane Rose Jourdan in your vote.

For the age group under 14, the product can only be purchased and made with the supervision and support of parents and/or guardians.

“The Ministry of Health’s policy is intended to expand testing opportunities for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals and their possible contacts; test cases in a timely manner; carry out early isolation and interruption of the transmission chain; direct timely referral to the network assistance; and guide about isolation situations”.

Already used in the United States and Europe, the self-tests are handled by the patient, who collects the material and arrives at the test result according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

The rapporteur also highlighted that the product has been used effectively in Germany, with distribution of kits in schools, in the United Kingdom, with free distribution, and in the United States, with an extensive testing program implemented since September last year.

Release of self-tests should decrease queues for covid-19 testing Image: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

In theory, self-tests could either be purchased at pharmacies or distributed by the SUS. In the proposal sent to Anvisa, however, the government provides only for sale in drugstores, without making any mention of the product being offered on the public network.

According to the document, the patient should seek medical attention if he tests positive.

Even before the decision on the release, Anvisa prohibited and determined the collection of two self-test brands that were already being sold irregularly, without registration. The agency pointed out that there is, so far, “no product approved by Anvisa as a self-test, that is, for use by lay users”.

In other countries

covid self test Image: Photo: Reproduction/ Illustrative image

The self-test has already been used around the world in places such as Europe and the United States. The hope of different European governments is that self-testing will unburden the health system and clinical centers, many of which have now been taken up by queues of hours for people to be evaluated.

In England, for example, residents can pick up self-tests for free at different locations. The government provides a user manual with guidelines for different situations. A person who has contact with someone who has tested positive, for example, can receive a kit with seven tests to do at home over the course of a week.

In the United States, those who live or are visiting can find the product at any pharmacy. In Germany, the self-test became the target of an intense search as of November. Races for the product were also verified in Spain and France.