Anvisa releases the sale of Covid-19 self-tests; companies will have to apply for product registration | coronavirus

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) decided, this Friday (28), that it will release the sale of Covid-19 self-tests in Brazil.

The decision has no immediate effect: each company interested in marketing its version of the product must apply for registration with the agency, which will analyze each request. Anvisa reported that expects to have the first products approved in February.

Summary of the decision in 5 points:

Anvisa released the sale of self-tests, but companies need to apply for registration before selling them in pharmacies or healthcare establishments; Positive result will not be considered as a confirmed case of Covid-19; Companies can – voluntarily – create systems with QRCode to record results; Self-test will serve as a screening: Ministry told Anvisa that it will guide the search for medical care for those who tested positive; Self-test results will not be used for travel presentation or medical certificate.

Measure only valid for the antigen tests (made from the swab that collects material at the back of the mouth and nose and looks for signs of antibodies generated after infection), and does not apply to the RT-PCR test (more accurate, more time-consuming and that detects the presence of the genetic material of the coronavirus).

According to the directors of Anvisa, it was defined that the Ministry of Health will include guidelines on the use of self-tests in an update of the “National Plan for Expansion of Testing for Covid-19” (PNE Teste).

In addition, without imposing a condition, Anvisa expects companies to develop strategies so that – voluntarily – buyers of self-tests report the results through an internet system.

Anvisa accepted the Ministry of Health’s argument that it is necessary to differentiate between “recording the result of a self-test” and “notifying a case of Covid”.

“From the positive result, look for a health care unit (or teleservice) for a health professional to carry out the confirmation of the diagnosis, notification and relevant guidelines”, said the rapporteur Cristiane Rose Jourdan Gomes, citing the Ministry of Health.

Director Cristiane Jourdan highlighted that self-tests are already used in countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, and pointed out that the product has the potential to be a “screening strategy” and an additional measure in the fight against the pandemic.

Understand how the self-test works to detect Covid

She voted for the release, considering that the approval will be linked to the use of self-tests within a public policy that will appear in the PNE Teste.

Director Rômison Rodrigues Mota explained that he received from the Ministry of Health confirmation that a new chapter dedicated to self-tests will be included in the PNE Teste. The text is expected to be released this Friday.

Rômison Mota stressed that the result of the self-test will not be used for presentation for travel or medical certificate.

Decision after postponed debate



Last week, most directors of Anvisa decided to postpone the decision to collect more data from the Ministry of Health. The release of self-tests was requested by Minister Marcelo Queiroga’s portfolio in the face of the explosion in the number of cases with the arrival of the ômicron variant.

In their positions, the directors criticized the lack of a public policy by the Ministry of Health for broad testing of the population. The directors also pointed out the lack of regulation on the use of the self-test, despite the fact that it was demanded during the process.

One of the main points raised by Anvisa was the lack of guidance on how the notification will be given, that is, whether positive cases will be included in the official balance sheet. Tests carried out inside pharmacies are regularly counted.

Specialists outside the agency also criticized the ministry and demanded, among other things, that the tests be distributed free of charge, that the results be incorporated into official balance sheets and that testing be expanded in the country.

Companies are in favor of reporting results

In an interview with GloboNews, Carlos Eduardo Gouvêa, president of the Brazilian Chamber of Laboratory Diagnosis, defended the creation of a common platform where all test buyers voluntarily report their results.

“Regarding the application, this information will be given to an application that will have to be hosted on a public platform. The important thing is that you consolidate the data and make it available to the Ministry. The Ministry can receive the migration of this data at any time It is not yet clear where it will be sent. Will it go to ConectSus? This is a detail that will obviously be clarified in the coming weeks”, said Gouvêa even before the announcement of the results of the vote at Anvisa.

The self-test is similar to the quick test, but can be done by laypeople at home. The kit comes with a test device, extraction plug, filter and the swab – a kind of swab used for nasal collection, the most common.

The so-called “antigen test” is able to identify the viral antigen, which is a structure of the virus that causes the body to produce an immune response against it – antibodies.