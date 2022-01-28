Apple (AAPL34) has record revenue and higher-than-expected profit

Apple (AAPL34) reported results for the first fiscal 2022 quarter ended December 25 of last year with record revenue of $123.9 billion, representing an 11% year-over-year increase from $118. 66 billion from the Refinitiv consensus.

Considering net earnings per share, it reached US$ 2.10, also above the consensus of US$ 1.89. In total, Apple posted a gain of US$ 34.630 billion in the bottom line of the balance sheet, compared to US$ 28.755 billion in the same range a year earlier.

After the release of the results, the shares advanced 4.6% in the post-market in New York.

“This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement.

According to Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, the strong customer response to recent product and service launches has driven double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, helping “to set an all-time record for our installed base of active devices.”

“These record operating results allowed us to return nearly $27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter as we maintain our goal of achieving a neutral net cash position over time,” added Maestri.

Apple’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of 22 cents per share of the company’s common stock.

The dividend will be paid on February 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 7, 2022.

Apple’s Record Revenue

In terms of revenue, those with iPhone totaled US$ 71.628 billion, compared to US$ 65.597 billion a year earlier, up 9.19%. Those with iPad, in turn, retreated 14%, to US$ 7.248 billion.

With Mac, they reached US$ 10.852 billion, compared to US$ 8.675 billion, up 25%. Services with services totaled US$ 19.516 billion, against US$ 15.761 billion a year earlier.

