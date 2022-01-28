Arceus Anime premieres the first two episodes

Pokémon is just days away from its next release, fans are very excited. In the end, Pokemon Legends: Arceus promises to usher in a new era for the franchise, is already getting a new anime. A short time ago, the The Pokemon Company announced a TV special dedicated to the game and its first two episodes were released.

Recently, the special was released in Japan with the help of Amazon Prime Video. The first episode “Ash and Goh! Let’s go to the Sinnoh Festival!” was released shortly before the second was made available. These episodes are currently only available in Japan, but the clips are online for fans around the world.

With episodes lasting just under 20 minutes, Pokemon Legends: Arceus begins its anime by reuniting Ash with Dawn in the Sinnoh region. The pair are invited to play a game that ends with them collecting the three starters found in Pokemon The Next Game. But when Heatran appears, things go wrong, especially when Arceus wakes up.

As for the second episode, fans will be pleased to hear that Brock is back and in his prime. Ash and his friends will see the Lake Sinnoh trio when they wake up next to Arceus.

The trio meets Brock on the way and they travel by plane as a foursome. However, Heatran starts messing things up once again, driving the gang crazy. The episode ends with Heatran absorbing energy from spacetime, so you can bet this will cause some problems.

Episodes of this special will be released soon, rest assured! for the launch of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, just a few days left. The game will be released on Nintendo Switch this Friday (28) and is now available for pre-order.

How excited are you for Pokémon Legends: Arceus? Do you plan to watch this special?