Arezzo goes to the stock exchange to raise funds for Acquisitions by Estadão Content



Arezzo goes to the stock exchange to raise funds for Acquisitions



Arezzo (SA:), a footwear company that has firmly entered the fashion sector with the purchase of Reserva and Carol Bassi, announced this Thursday, 27th, a new offering of shares to raise funds for the growth of its business. . The new subsequent offering of shares (follow-on) should raise R$ 615 million, with the issuance of 7.5 million shares. There is also the possibility of an extra offer, which could raise the operation to R$ 830 million.

According to Arezzo’s material fact, the offer’s coordinating banks are Itaú (SA:), BTG Pactual (SA:), Bank of America (NYSE:), XP (SA:), Santander (SA:) and UBS BB. Also according to the statement, this is the first time that Arezzo has gone on the market in 11 years, since the company’s IPO (initial offering of shares). At the premiere, the brand’s shares were worth R$19; today, they are traded above R$80.

The objectives of the new offering are related to the company’s growth, both organically and through acquisitions. Among the planned investments, says Arezzo, are opening stores, increasing logistics capacity, technology and manufacturing capacity – in the latter aspect, the company still has limited presence, as it operates mainly in retail. Acquisitions are also on the radar.

‘House of brands’

Reports from analysis houses and banks released yesterday pointed out that the new resources will reinforce Arezzo’s growth strategy. For Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), the company will have more flexibility to pursue its ambition to build a “house of brands” in footwear and apparel.

Citi analysts, in turn, see Arezzo as one of the most active companies in the sector in terms of inorganic growth – via acquisitions – and point out that the new offer should accelerate the search for opportunities in sports, beach and corporate fashion. digital natives, which would be on the company’s radar for future business. This would reinforce plans to expand the portfolio beyond shoes and bags, as happened last year with the purchase of brands such as Carol Bassi and BAW.

On larger mergers and acquisitions, analysts are more skeptical about a definition. Arezzo made an offer for the control of Hering (SA:) last year, but the clothing company ended up closing a deal with Grupo Soma (SA:), owner of Farm and Animale. Since then, rumors have grown about a merger between Soma and Arezzo.

According to sources, a business combination of this type would not be ruled out, but the negotiation is considered difficult due to the definition of control of the company resulting from the merger.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.