Arezzo Shares (ARZZ3) Plunge After Restricted Offer Announcement – ​​Money Times

The actions of Arezzo (ARZZ3) plummeted this Thursday (27). Around 2:30 pm, the retailer’s shares fell 3.70%, quoted at R$ 78.88, against the Ibovespa (IBOV), which was up 1.32%, trading at 112,764 points.

Earlier, the company announced the approval of a restricted offer to raise BRL 615 million with the sale of 7.5 million new shares issued by the company.

For Benndorf retail analyst Victoria Minatto, the drop doesn’t necessarily mean something bad, but an automatic response to the follow-on announcement, which is about the issuance of new shares usually at a price below the market.

That is, the drop is explained by the tendency to search for lower values ​​in the market, in order to lower the price of the new stock offering.

New acquisitions

According to the company, the cash generated from sales will be used to support the opening of stores, the increase in logistics capacity, investments in technology and new acquisitions.

After the unprecedented follow-on, Valor Econômico announced that the company would be interested in buying the Sum group (SUM3), a Centaur Or the Renner (LREN3). The company informed the Money Times, however, which is not currently negotiating the speculated acquisitions.

As already informed by Arezzo, the company’s acquisition strategy is based on the “conviction that Brazilian fashion retail is fragmented and presents a great opportunity for consolidation”.

Ativa Investimentos says that the company should make new acquisitions that complement its operations in the fashion market, such as increasing its presence in women’s clothing.

well positioned

The Benndorf analyst believes that Arezzo is well positioned to surf a challenging macro scenario, with high interest rates and high inflation, because its consumer tends to suffer less from inflation. “The company tends to have a very good 2022”, he adds.

Minatto also highlights that the company has been expanding its portfolio, also focusing on the clothing trade. With a strong management supported by the latest acquisitions, Arezzo “comes strong in this field to fight with Grupo Soma”.

Despite the positive scenario, the analyst reiterates Benndorf’s neutral recommendation for the papers. Minatto points out that the stock is trading at a high price and that other companies in the sector are trading at more attractive multiples.

Disclaimer

The Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.