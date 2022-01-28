Arthur Aguiar achieves a surprising turnaround and achieves a rare feat in reality

Considered “garbage boy” because of his betrayals, Arthur Aguiar is surprisingly managing to turn the tables in their favor in the BBB 22. Unlike most of the contestants, the actor has achieved a rare feat: cleaning up his image.

Accused by his wife, Maíra Cardi, of having cheated on her 16 times, Arthur entered reality with the film quite burned. Since his announcement as one of the twenty confined in the 2022 edition of the Globo program, he has already been seen as one of the “canceled” of the season.

Arthur Aguiar turns the tables on BBB 22

But the actor incredibly has managed to win the favor of the public. Part of this is due to Maíra’s insistence on wanting to control his eating. In recent days, the influencer has been annoyed with her husband. That’s because, he is leaving the diet and consuming foods like bread in confinement.

Within the reality show, which has been marked by some bizarre statements from participants like Rodrigo, for example, Arthur has managed to do well. Whether he’s prepared for an image cleaning or not, the fact is that he’s been able to do it in a way.

So far, the “infidel” did not even show ulterior motives with women who are in confinement. In addition, she has been conscientious in some speeches.

Boy trash?

In parts, the “canceled” Arthur Aguiar is managing to reverse the scratched film he had out here. He was canceled by the betrayals he committed against Maíra. All the “fence jumps” were forgiven by her, it’s worth remembering.

The doubt that hangs over everyone at the moment is whether the actor went to BBB 22 with the sole objective of taking the prize of R$ 1.5 million. Maybe he just wants to consume a little carb in the most holy peace without his wife picking on him because he ate bread.

While he spends his stay in the most guarded house in the country, Maíra Cardi’s husband has taken advantage of it. With his wife gone, he is enjoying even the xepa’s limited options.

reverse path

Fact is, unlike other celebrities, for now Arthur has managed to go the opposite way of what normally happens. Those who followed last year’s edition saw that artists such as Karol Conká, Projota, Fiuk and Lucas Penteado left with the film well scratched.

In BBB 22, for example, Naiara Azevedo has managed to get her image even more burned than when she entered the program. Meanwhile, Arthur Aguiar, who owns a good chat, has let himself go.