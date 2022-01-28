Arthur Aguiar breaks diet at BBB 22 and entertains the internet | BBB22

Another morning arrived at BBB 22’s house, and the #RedeBBB you want to know: so, have you had your coffee? Have you had your bun today? Well, Arthur Aguiar is already – and very happy, by the way! In the early hours of this Thursday, we had the first Party of the Leader of the edition (which was hot, ok?!), and guess what the brother did there? According to himself… eat! And is it wrong? 🤭
Look at the smile of those who are eating carbohydrates until they get tired! — Photo: Globe
In a conversation with the brothers, while preparing delicious bread on the plate in Xepa’s kitchen, the actor listed: “If there’s anyone who ate yesterday, it was me, bro”.
Arthur Aguiar confesses: ‘I put everything I had on my plate’
“I ate Japanese. There all the hamburgers. Next, I made my dish, then I put it in: lasagna, pie, meat, mashed potatoes… bro, everything I had to eat, I put it on the plate. Then, I finished this dish and said: ‘I think I’ll eat more’. I went back there and: pie, lasagna…”.
Mercy, man! And of course everyone is noticing our brother’s endless hunger, right?! Since Arthur started making his buns every day, it became a national topic: please, Boninho, release a special camera just so we can follow Arthur Aguiar and see these snacks all the time! 🥪
Arthur Aguiar and his party food list
Come see what people are saying on the internet:
“Man when he is at peace does not want war with anyone”. 🎶
After eating a bun, we look even prettier, right?
Own 🥰 — Photo: Twitter
The list was long… absolutely right, by the way! — Photo: Twitter
Would you do that for our brother?
Would you? — Photo: Twitter
So simple, right? — Photo: Twitter
And an egg too! 🍳
No one has ever been so happy at BBB’s Xepa 🤭 — Photo: Twitter
Wow 🥵 — Photo: Twitter
And let’s go coffee! — Photo: Twitter
Eat, eat, eat everything! 🥖
Anyone out there raiding the fridge too? — Photo: Twitter
Let’s eat straight, there’s a Leader’s Test today, huh?! 👀
A puree now, huh?! — Photo: Twitter
Poor Arthur, sir…
Eat fast! — Photo: Twitter
Who else shares that feeling? 🙋♀️ The truth is unique: we will never see bread and butter with the same eyes again.
I just wanted to eat a loaf of bread in peace without remembering Arthur! — Photo: Twitter
