Arthur Aguiar breaks diet at BBB 22 and entertains the internet | BBB22

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Arthur Aguiar breaks diet at BBB 22 and entertains the internet | BBB22 4 Views

Another morning arrived at BBB 22’s house, and the #RedeBBB you want to know: so, have you had your coffee? Have you had your bun today? Well, Arthur Aguiar is already – and very happy, by the way! In the early hours of this Thursday, we had the first Party of the Leader of the edition (which was hot, ok?!), and guess what the brother did there? According to himself… eat! And is it wrong? 🤭

Look at the smile of those who are eating carbohydrates until they get tired! — Photo: Globe

In a conversation with the brothers, while preparing delicious bread on the plate in Xepa’s kitchen, the actor listed: If there’s anyone who ate yesterday, it was me, bro”.

Arthur Aguiar confesses: 'I put everything I had on my plate'

Arthur Aguiar confesses: ‘I put everything I had on my plate’

“I ate Japanese. There all the hamburgers. Next, I made my dish, then I put it in: lasagna, pie, meat, mashed potatoes… bro, everything I had to eat, I put it on the plate. Then, I finished this dish and said: ‘I think I’ll eat more’. I went back there and: pie, lasagna…”.

Mercy, man! And of course everyone is noticing our brother’s endless hunger, right?! Since Arthur started making his buns every day, it became a national topic: please, Boninho, release a special camera just so we can follow Arthur Aguiar and see these snacks all the time! 🥪

Arthur Aguiar and his party food list

Arthur Aguiar and his party food list

Come see what people are saying on the internet:

“Man when he is at peace does not want war with anyone”. 🎶

After eating a bun, we look even prettier, right?

Own 🥰 — Photo: Twitter

The list was long… absolutely right, by the way! — Photo: Twitter

Would you do that for our brother?

Would you? — Photo: Twitter

So simple, right? — Photo: Twitter

And an egg too! 🍳

No one has ever been so happy at BBB’s Xepa 🤭 — Photo: Twitter

Wow 🥵 — Photo: Twitter

And let’s go coffee! — Photo: Twitter

Eat, eat, eat everything! 🥖

Anyone out there raiding the fridge too? — Photo: Twitter

Let’s eat straight, there’s a Leader’s Test today, huh?! 👀

A puree now, huh?! — Photo: Twitter

Poor Arthur, sir…

Eat fast! — Photo: Twitter

Who else shares that feeling? 🙋‍♀️ The truth is unique: we will never see bread and butter with the same eyes again.

I just wanted to eat a loaf of bread in peace without remembering Arthur! — Photo: Twitter

Do you already follow BBB on social media?

📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb

📲 Facebook and Youtube: /BigBrotherBrasil

📲 Telegram: t.me/bigbrotherbrasil

BBB 22 videos: check out the summary of what happened in the early hours of Wednesday, 01/26

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Joe Rogan: Lies and Prejudices of the Podcaster That Made Neil Young Ask to Leave Spotify | Pop & Art

Neil Young isn’t the only one who wants distance from Joe Rogan. The presenter has …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved