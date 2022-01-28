Arthur is embarrassed after Naiara sings a song about betrayal

During the BBB 22, Naiara Azevedo had lunch with her confinement colleagues this Thursday afternoon (27), when she performed her song again with Marília Mendonça. Titled 50 Percent, the partnership is scheduled to be launched in February this year and talks about a betrayal. The lyrics ended up leaving Arthur Aguiar visibly embarrassed.

“If I looked at someone on the street. If another hand left me all naked. 50 percent of the fault is mine. 50 percent of the blame is yours. When the unloved person sees the fence, he jumps”, sang Naiara, excited. However, Arthur, who entered the program in order to redeem himself for the attitudes of having betrayed his wife, Maíra Cardi several times, left the kitchen at the same time.

Unaware of the confusion with the music that took place outside the BBB 22, Linn da Quebrada praised Naiara Azevedo’s composition and the two cheered for the song. “Have you ever thought I’m leaving here with the music blown?”, wished the countrywoman. “It will be a success, for sure”, supported Linn.

Marília Mendonça’s brother, João Gustavo, was outraged when Naiara was announced to participate in the BBB 22. He promised to do everything to get her out of confinement and accused her of opportunism for releasing the song in order to promote herself under Marília’s name. A few days later, João’s family came back and ended up authorizing the release of the song.