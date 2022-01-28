Astronomers detect unprecedented signs of a UFO in the Milky Way

A team of researchers led was analyzing data from the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) radio telescope, located in Australia, when they noticed something unprecedented in the Milky Way. 4,000 light-years away from Earth, there was an unidentified object emitting radio waves.

The object appears to pulsate every 18.18 minutes. From what astronomers have observed, it is smaller than the Sun and very bright. If you’re thinking about extraterrestrials, there’s bad news: scientists have already verified that the signals emitted have a natural origin.

The observations were made in 2020, when the research team was studying data for 2018. The object, called GLEAM-X J162759.5-523504.3, appears to have pulsed 71 times at the same point in the sky between January and March of the year in question. , and then became inactive. The full study was published in the scientific journal nature.

Objects that “turn on” and “turn off” like this are called transients by astronomers. However, the events generated by them are usually very fast, sending signals with a difference of milliseconds, or else they have very long pulses, which last for days. The newly reported behavior of minutes is unheard of.

The researchers believe it is a long-period magnetar – a neutron star with an extremely strong magnetic field. Until then, this type of object only existed in theory, but all the details observed by the researchers match its description.

Confirming the existence of the magnetar, on the other hand, will be no easy task. This is because the object is no longer active, which makes its study difficult. What the scientists intend to do now is look for similar signals in the Milky Way, in order to make comparisons.