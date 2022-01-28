At 56, gospel singer and pastor Ludmila Ferber dies

Gospel singer and pastor Ludmila Ferber (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The pastor and gospel singer Ludmila Ferber died, aged 56, on the night of this Wednesday (26/01) in So Paulo. She was battling lung cancer, with metastases to her liver and bones.

According to information from Quem magazine, the artist would have started the fifth treatment against the disease in a hospital in the capital of São Paulo last week, she was diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

“In times of war, never stop fighting. Today I am entering a unique and surprising moment in my life: chemotherapy treatment. But, although the pace of travel for ministers slowed down for a while, my ministry did not stop. will stop,” she said at the time.

Ludmila’s last post on her Instagram was last Monday (24/01), when she posted a photo and quoted an excerpt from the lyrics of her song seek your face I need.

“When everything seems strange around / Searching for your face is accurate, God / When we don’t know what’s happening / Searching for your face is accurate, God”, he wrote.

Ferber, who was married from 1987 to 2014 to Jos Antnio Lino, is survived by the ex-couple’s three daughters: Daniela Ferber Lino, Ana Ldia Ferber Lino and Vanessa Ferber Lino.

Check out the post below:

Career

Ludmila Ferber was a member of the Christian musical group Koinonya, with which he recorded 8 discs. In 1996, she decided to invest in a solo career and released brandstheir first album.

Since then, he has released twelve more studio albums. The last one took the name of A new beginning, recorded in 2020. She still has 9 live albums released and an album dedicated to children’s songs, entitled Meu Amigo do Chest.

down, listen, God’s dreamsone of Ludmila Ferber’s biggest hits: