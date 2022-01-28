At BBB 22, Rodrigo pursues Arthur and indicates manipulation by Tiago

After Tiago Abravanel’s victory in the BBB 22 Leader’s Test, Rodrigo Mussi returned to detonate Arthur Aguiar and stated that the actor intends to manipulate Silvio Santos’ grandson to get rid of the next wall. “He will articulate”, fired the commercial manager at dawn on Friday (28).

At the home gym, Rodrigo spoke with Lucas Bissoli about his impressions of Maíra Cardi’s husband. “He will articulate Tiago”, bet the brother.

Lucas agreed with his confinement colleague and stated that Arthur seems to have good strategies to remain in the race for the R$1.5 million prize. “He’s a good player”, opined the medical student. “Or manipulative too,” interrupted Rodrigo.

In another part of the conversation, Lucas also opined about Tiago’s leadership: “Strategically, this leader was not good for him. His game was very comfortable.”

Obsessed?

Rodrigo’s involvement with the Camarote member is not new. Since Arthur joined the cast of Big Brother Brasil 22, Mussi began to persecute him with comments, most of the time, without foundation.

At the last party, the participant of the Pipoca team criticized the confinement colleague during a chat with Jessilane Alves. “He’s got a hell of a character deviation. He got here and I gave him a chance. He’s hiding, taking people who aren’t in a group and bringing them to him.”

In another moment of the night, Rodrigo also avoided approaching his rival to take a picture. “I’m not going to stay close to him”, fired the brother during a chat with Laís Caldas.

