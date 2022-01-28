Bank interest has the highest increase in 6 years in 2021 and reaches 33.9% per year | Economy

The Central Bank (BC) informed this Friday (28) that the average bank interest with free resources of individuals and companies reached 33.9% per year in December last year.

The average bank interest with free resources does not count the housing and rural sectors and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

At the end of 2020, the average bank interest was at 25.5% per year. As a result, an increase of 8.4 percentage points was recorded in 2021 — the biggest change since 2015, when the rate grew by 9.9 percentage points. That is, in six years.

VARIATION OF BANK INTEREST IN PERCENTAGE POINTS Source: CENTRAL BANK

The growth of bank interest also surpassed, last year, the hike in the basic interest rate defined by the Central Bank to try to contain inflation. The Selic increased from 2% to 9.25% per year in 2021, an increase of 7.25 percentage points.

Reaching 33.9% per year at the end of 2021, bank interest reached the highest level since February 2020, when they were at 34.1% per year.

the average interest rate charged on operations with companies rose to 20% per year in December last year (the highest since January 2019, at 20.3% per year), up from 11.6% per year at the end of 2020, up 8.4 percentage points.

(the highest since January 2019, at 20.3% per year), up from 11.6% per year at the end of 2020, up 8.4 percentage points. average interest on operations with individuals rose to 45.1% per year in December 2021 (the highest since March 2020, at 46.4% per year), up from 37.2% per year at the end of 2020, up 7.9 percentage points.

(the highest since March 2020, at 46.4% per year), up from 37.2% per year at the end of 2020, up 7.9 percentage points. in the overdraft of individuals, the fee added up to 1 27.6% per year in December last year , against 115.6% per year at the end of 2020, an increase of 12 percentage points.

, against 115.6% per year at the end of 2020, an increase of 12 percentage points. in revolving credit card operations, bank interest charged to individuals totaled 349.6% per year in December 2021 (the highest since August 2017, at 392.3% per year) against 327.8% per year at the end of 2020. The growth was 21.8 percentage points in the last year.

Credit card revolving credit can be activated by those who cannot pay the full amount of the invoice on the due date, but do not want to be in default.

This is one of most expensive lines of credit on the market and, according to analysts, should be avoided. The recommendation is that bank customers pay the entire amount of the invoice monthly.