‘BBB 22’: Jessilane tells Rodrigo that Natalia is jealous of Lucas | BBB



Jessilane talks to Rodrigo about Natalia and Lucas – Reproduction

Published 01/27/2022 08:28

Rio – Jessilane Alves tried to talk to her friend Natália Deodato about Lucas Bissoli during the leader’s party, on Wednesday night, but ended up being ignored. Realizing what was happening, Rodrigo approached and Jessilane stated that Natália was jealous of Lucas and Slovenia.

“Be honest and say what you’re feeling. Don’t pretend that everything is fine, when everything is not fine”, Jessilane said to Natalia. “It’s okay,” replied the manicurist, moving away from her friend. “Lucas and Eslô?”, Rodrigo asked, approaching Jessi.

“Natália feels it and she says no. Today we fought at the gym because I said to her: ‘Are you upset?’ And she said no. I told her to tell me. But she says it’s okay, and it’s not okay. She says that we try to solve it. Don’t pretend you’re strong all the time,” Jessilane said.

“I told Lucas today: ‘Who I want doesn’t want me, whoever wants me I won’t want it’ and he laughed. I said: ‘You understand what I’m saying, right Lucas?'”, continued the teacher. “Lucas is among them there…”, Rodrigo said. “But Eslô only stays close to him at parties, but during the week at the house I don’t see them talking”, replied Jessilane. “Is it over there [Eslô] he plays a nice game between him and Eli”, opined the commercial manager. “The problem is that something is going on and Natália is getting hurt, but she doesn’t want to accept that she is getting hurt”, concluded the teacher.