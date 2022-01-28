BBB 22: Luciano uses Instagram to reassure fans: ‘I’m fine!’

Days after being eliminated from “BBB 22” (TV Globo), dancer Luciano Estevan tested positive for covid-19. The information was released by presenter Ana Clara, hours before the program “Fora da Casa BBB” aired. Luciano was his guest of the night and had to be vetoed so as not to expose the team to the virus.

“Guys, look… Unfortunately Luciano tested positive for covid. We have all the safety standards here at Globo and he tested positive, so he couldn’t be here with us in the studios today. Luciano, a kiss and good luck recovery for you”, said Ana Clara.

BBB 22: Ana Clara announces that Luciano has covid-19 Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Eliminated last Tuesday, Luciano met with Tadeu Schimdt, participated in the eliminated live with Rafa Kalimann and, on Wednesday, was with Ana Clara and Bruno de Luca at “BBB – A Eliminação”. On his social networks, the former BBB shared a series of videos commenting on the test and reassuring fans about his health condition. Check it out in full:

“Guys, before anything else, before saying anything, I’m fine, okay? I saw a lot of people who were worried. My mom just called me saying ‘Oh my God, Luciano, are you okay?’ Guys, I’m fine, I’m fine. I’m asymptomatic, okay? I don’t have a fever, sore throat, no symptoms at all, okay? What happened is what a lot of people already know, Ana Clara even said on the show, I I tested positive for covid. We know that at this time of the championship, as the world is ‘okay’, it’s kind of common, it’s more common than it seems. So, it happened. Before any program, we do the PCR test, the one with the little nose, and it turned out that, this time, it was positive. But I’m going to comply with the protocol, doing the quarantine inside the hotel room, so I’m going to stay here, it’s just me and Fabiola. And, in a little while, I’ll I’m going to do another test to say that everything is fine, both for you and for me, is it closed? That’s it.”

BBB 22: Luciano uses social networks to reassure fans about his state of health; the former BBB tested positive for covid-19 Image: Playback/Instagram