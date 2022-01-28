BBB 22: Naiara Azevedo gives a cross answer after not being called to the VIP | It’s on the Net



Naiara and Tiago have a little conflict – Reproduction / Globoplay

Published 01/28/2022 03:52

Rio – Climão at Big Brother Brasil 22. After taking the lead last Thursday night (28), Tiago Abravanel set up his VIP group for the next week in Curicica. This time, only five bracelets were released and Silvio Santos’ grandson had to compromise with some choices. Among them, Abrava chose not to take his friend Naiara Azevedo with him to enjoy the perks of the leader’s room.

Tiago and Naiara were friends before entering the reality and the actor was the first to support the singer when she threatened to quit the program last Sunday (23). However, thinking about the game, Abravanel took with him his teammate, Pedro Scooby, Arthur, Douglas, Jade and Linn. All from the cabin.

The country girl, apparently, was in agreement with her friend’s choices. However, when Tiago approached to ask if everything was okay, she gave a sincere answer, one that would leave anyone with a heavy conscience:

“You’re here to play, if you don’t think I’m an important part of your game right now, I understand. If I’m not a piece that adds up, that’s fine. If I don’t add anything now, there’s no reason for you to use me now”

