BBB 22 of 01/28: New leadership, duty at Big Fone and a lot of speculation marked the dawn | abstract

All new again at BBB 22, people! The post-morning Leader Test always generates a million speculations and possible scenarios of the seawall in the heads of the brothers (and in ours too, right?). Today could not be different. Had immunity, division between VIPs and Xepa, brother on duty next to big phone and lots and lots of speculation…

Tiago Abravanel is the new Leader and Pedro Scooby is immune

After the week led by Douglas Silva, the most watched house in the country begins a new reign: Tiago Abravanel is the second leader of the BBB 22! The actor won the post after winning, in a pair with Pedro Scooby, the Proof of Líder Levíssimo Seara at BBB 22. After an agreement between the brothers, the actor took the crown and the surfer guaranteed immunity. There was even a “ceremony” for it. Oh! This partnership is so cute! 🥰

Tiago Abravanel puts a necklace on Pedro Scooby and jokes: ‘Immunity ceremony’

As a first decree, the new Leader has already tried to make the division between VIP and Xepa. (Spoiler 1: It only gave a cabin! ; Spoiler 2: To our sadness, the love affair between Jade Picon and the bread and egg 🍞🍳 is over! At least for now…👀). And the brothers who will enjoy the gastronomic benefits of the house together with the actor and presenter are: Pedro Scooby, Douglas Silva, Arthur Aguiar, Linn da Quebrada and Jade Picon.

VIP and Xepa: check out the division of the house made by Leader Tiago Abravanel

With the indication of the VIPs, one of the sisters who was left out was Naiara Azevedo. And did you have DR with the Leader? Of course it is! In the kitchen of the house, he asked if the singer was upset with the decision of the VIPs. The woman from Paraná denied it, but declared:

“If you don’t think I’m an important part of your game, I understand. If I’m not a piece that adds up to you right now, that’s fine”

Not so 'good vibes'…

But even before the Leader’s Test, there was already a “thirst for revenge” from a brother who is almost always adept at “deboism”. When vetoed from the dispute by then leader Douglas Silva, Eliezer said: “I already have my right vote. He. He just took me out of the race.”

Another brother who didn’t swallow the veto well was Rodrigo. When talking to the carioca about having been vetoed by him, the paulista said: “The only thing that came to my mind about you vetoing me was: you got the power of the veto for the leadership that we conquered together”. Eitaaaaa… Is bullshit coming around? Let’s wait!

Endurance Test? Not yet! Only on duty at Big Phone anyway…

And now, a riddle. ‘What is it, what is it?’: a Brother standing outside for nothing? if you thought about Resistance Test, wrong! It’s Rodrigo on duty next to Big Fone!

The commercial manager managed to keep an eye on the area as soon as the live program ended. Outside, the man from São Paulo asked: “Play, Big Phone, play! Play for me to set this game on fire”… Shall we call the Fire Department?! 🚒

New reign, new speculations…

It is logical that from the moment the house defined who carries this week’s crown, brothers and sisters have already been mulling over all possible situations in Paredão. just feel these vibes…

"There are angels flying in this place"…

In addition to speculation about Paredão, there were bets on who will be the next Angel (and which brother would receive the “heavenly friend” immunization). Jade Picon said that if she wins the race, she will be able to immunize Arthur Aguiar… Well, she already has an angel face, right? 😇

Jade on the possibility of being an Angel and immunizing brother: ‘He’s on the straight’

Slovenia also made plans in case of winning the Angel… The sister was in doubt between the names of Bárbara and Rodrigo.

Slovenia reveals who it plans to gift the Angel necklace if it wins the competition

Naiara Azevedo has already thought more about the risks. For the singer, saving someone can open up space to put the name “on the straight”. Will it be?! 🤔

It's rhythm, it's party rhythm!

Tiago Abravanel entering the Leader’s Room with the VIPs

Oh! Tiago Abravanel was all happy in the Leader’s Room. Soon after “taking office”, the actor met with Arthur Aguiar, Douglas Silva, Jade Picon, Linn da Quebrada and Pedro Scooby to celebrate.

And for those who were curious: had a photo with the famous grandfather, yes! When seeing photos of his brother with Silvio Santos at a family sleepover, Pedro Scooby joked: “Your grandfather is one of the most ‘style'”. 🤩

In the Leader’s Room, Tiago Abravanel gathers the VIP brothers to see family photos

After the family pictures, the host proposed a toast. At the moment of the toast, the presenter spoke. “May we have wisdom, lightness, joy, union. This is a game, yes, but may we always respect and love each other with the characteristics of qualities and defects of each one. Thank you so much for being here” .🥂

Exchanging confidences

At BBB 22, Linn da Quebrada talks about the situation with her sister: ‘Then I received a bomb’

A Leader’s Room isn’t just for celebration, people… After all, the space is an opportunity to talk and exchange ideas about other participants with more “privacy”. And that happened a lot this morning! Alone, the Leader and Linn da Quebrada had a long chat about the game.

The sister revealed to feel a certain discomfort with Maria. Already Tiago Abravanel let slip his possible nominations: Lucas and Rodrigo.

Later, the subject of nominees came up again, this time between the Leader, Arthur Aguiar and Jade Picon. “He [Rodrigo] It’s my first option”, said the paulista. The carioca replied: “No problem. If I were you, I’d put it on.”

Finally, to celebrate Vinicius’ birthday, the Vip brothers prepared a brigadeiro and sang ‘Parabéns Para Você’ to the native of Ceará. The detail is that the Bachelor of Laws is at Xepa and what was left was just looking at the candy. Poxaaaa…. what a gift, huh? But it was worth the intention. 🎉

