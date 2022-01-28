BBB22: Boninho explains why the participants are wearing a watch

In recent days, the public was surprised to realize that the participants of the BBB22 they had a new accessory: the watch. It turns out that the play is not allowed on reality, as the confined were never able to schedule the time of anything inside the house. Thereby, cute used social media to explain that everything is blocked and that the screen is off all the time for players.

According to the director, the watches were made available for internal use in the production and serve to monitor the crowd, showing the time each one slept, heart rate and other factors. Check out the explanation posted on Instagram:

“This is the BBB watch! Like our cell phone, it’s for indoor use only, locked. It has no connection, it is blocked. As we were happy and confident with the use of the cell phone, we went for this new device. He is off to them all the time. But we monitor for our game, time you slept, heart and other measurements for us to play and look at them even more.”

With the device locked, it looks like the crowd will continue to deduct the time on reality! Haha ha.