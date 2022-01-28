BBB22: In Jade’s absence, Leo Picon tours his sister’s apartment: “First place she lived alone”; watch

The apartment of millions! Jade Picon is confined – and rocking – at BBB22 and, this Wednesday (26), the influencer’s Instagram profile decided to post a tour of the girl’s apartment for her followers. The person responsible for showing all the corners of the property was Leo Picon, the brunette’s brother, who gave details of the decoration and the sister’s stories.

“As Jade left to go to the BBB and we live in the same building, I have access to this girl’s apartment“, explained the businessman. He then started showing Jade’s room. “You can still smell her. She makes herself present. This is where she spends her nights, sleeps, where she… well, I’d rather not think about it.“, joked Leo.

“This is the first place she came to live alone when she left home… This is the bathroom, look what she has in her brush, I think it’s chic. When we got back from our last trip, I came back with no house, no car, nothing, and I stayed here for a while. The bathroom and the sofa I know very well“, the boy recalled.

According to the influencer, Picon is very “zen”. “I slept here many times and woke up to her meditating. I’m amazed she wakes up earlier than she needs to meditate“, Leo pointed out, showing that the sister keeps some energy crystals.

In addition, the model also collects shells that she caught during her life. “Jade, during her childhood, in addition to collecting shells on the beach, she became an artisan. She started making dolls, and she has a piggy bank with the face of Nirvana. She did it all. Amazing talent for a child“, he observed.

Finally, Leo sent a loving message to his sister: “We miss you, Jade. It’s really good to remember where you came from and see where you are, and the proportion you’re taking. And that the whole of Brazil can get to know this wonderful person that you are, who inspires everyone around you. What a wonderful sister. Complicated? Yes. Pretty? too“. Watch: