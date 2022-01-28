BBB22: Jade comes out in defense of Natalia after Lucas stays with Slovenia

Lucas and Slovenia starred in the first kiss of “BBB22” and it seems that they will also form the first couple of the edition. However, it seems that Natalia did not like very much what he saw and during the dawn of this Thursday (27), already drunk, had a fit of rage. The sister’s attitude was heavily criticized, but Jade came to his defense.

During a conversation with Brunna, Barbarian and Slovenia, at the gym, Jade tried to explain that the anger of Natalia it wasn’t just because of the kiss between the ex-miss and Lucas. The influencer, who was one of those who tried to console the nail designer during the party, said that the situation generated a trigger for the confined.

“It’s something she brought from her story, from outside, you know? It’s a place that’s tiring for her to be, you know? She said that she didn’t feel like the first option out there in her life. It brings other stories, other pains, and it happened“, commented Jade. “It’s a trigger“, completed Brunna.

Jade Picon also said that the feeling of Natalia it was from tiredness, for once again seeing something that was always repeated in her life. “But everything is repeated for us to learn, right? The situations that appear in our life, when they indicate a pattern, is a sign. we all have our pains“, replied Barbara.

“Dude, but not when it involves more delicate matters, you know?“, said the influencer. “Okay, but I think it’s about how the person copes. Other people deal more maturely, or less. She hasn’t learned to deal with some things and here, she still feels it very strongly, it’s her process“, highlighted Slovenia.

To reflect: Jade Picon “drawing” for Bárbara and Slovenia the pains of Natália. It wasn’t just because of the kiss! #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/EqlFmigpuv — POPline 🎧 (@POPline) January 27, 2022

In social networks, the case of Natalia had a lot of repercussions and even former BBBs Gleici and Thelma came out in defense of their sister. “It’s very sad what happens to Natália, but the saddest thing is that people will sum up mimimi. Black women’s loneliness is a reality and watching triggers terrible triggers.”BBB18“.

