BBB22: Jade Picon surprises by revealing who will immunize if she wins the angel test; watch

She’s a player, she! Lol It seems that winning the 2nd place in the ‘BBB22’ Leader’s Test this Thursday (27) left Jade Picon thirsty for victory… In the early hours of today (28), in a chat with Brunna and Bárbara, sister revealed that she is prepared to fight for the Angel and, in addition to revealing the cute reason, she also surprised by telling who would ‘bless’ with immunity.

Sincerely, Jade confessed that she would like to get the best of the dispute because she misses her family and would like to see her brother, also an influencer Leo Picon. However, the sister believes that, even if she wins, she will not have freedom of choice when it comes to selecting who will be saved from the vote. “But then… Tomorrow I’m in this situation, I’ll [me dedicar] fuck, I really want to see my brother and stuff. It’s just that I know my angel power won’t be my choice so much, you know?” she vented. “The Arthur [Aguiar] will ask me and I will not say ‘no’. ‘Cause I know he’s on the straight”assessed the brunette.

The sister’s vision of the game is right, since, in the last week, Rodrigo has been teasing the former Rebels. Aguiar, in turn, felt that the rival would try to pull him to the wall at the first opportunity he had, since both clash frequently.

The chat continued and Barbara highlighted that the influencer and the actor share a ‘connection’, as they both arrived in confinement three days after the rest of the cast and that, therefore, they feel they need to protect each other. “You understand his place too, right?”questioned the blonde, who received confirmation from Picon. “But there are still people to go before him [para o paredão]… Only I think he [Arthur] it would be Rodrigo’s counterattack”, pointed to the gaúcha. Both Jade and Brunna agreed with Barbara’s analysis. “And if he [Arthur] were the Leader, he would also nominate Rodrigo. (…) The exchanged shot doesn’t hurt”, fired Jade, laughing.

Jade reveals who would immunize if she wins the angel pic.twitter.com/ufu9MvsCTu — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) January 28, 2022

Promise is debt

Later, in the Leader’s Room, the VIP members discussed strategies for the next wall and it was then that a “deal” was signed between Jade and Arthur. “If I were in a position where I felt the need to ask you [o Anjo]I would ask”, said the influencer. “But I had already told Tiago [Abravanel]that if I won the Angel, I would give it to her [Jade]”, pointed Aguiar. “Exactly that, because I know that if it were the other way around and I came and asked you, you would give it to me. And I give you” promised the sister.