‘BBB22’: Luciano got covid-19 on reality? Understand the controversy | celebrities

Luciano, first eliminated from "BBB22", has covid-19

After presenter Ana Clara announced on Thursday night (27) that Luciano Estevan, first eliminated from the “BBB 22”, tested positive for covid-19, a doubt arose on the web: did the former BBB contract the virus within the lockdown?

Several theories have emerged on social media. “There are three there coughing Luciano positive for COVID today. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he took it in there,” wrote an internet user. “Luciano tested positive for covid???? Last, did he get it in there????”, asked another person on Twitter.

iG Gente contacted the infectious disease doctor Adielma Nizarala to analyze the case of Luciano, who released the positive result for covid-19 two days after the elimination. “All possibilities need to be evaluated. The first is that he entered the house with a false negative, as we do not know the method used to define the time for testing before they enter the reality show. This exam should ideally be collected between the 3rd and the 7th day of symptoms or possible contact with an infected source”, begins the doctor.

Adielma also explains that it is not possible to rule out contagion within confinement. “We also need to evaluate the possibility that he was infected inside the house, but we don’t know what protocols were adopted inside the house outside of what is possible to be followed by the viewers”, she analyzes.

About the chance that Luciano contracted the virus after the elimination, the infectologist explains that there is, but the short time to be positive in an exam draws attention. “In this case, only the time between departure on Tuesday night and a positive test released on Thursday night stands out, since RtPCR tests, for example, which are gold standard, have the best collection period, preferably between the third and seventh day of symptoms or contact with a positive source. The time and contacts, as well as protocols and testing, must be analyzed carefully, even to ensure the safety of those who remain within the BBB”, reinforces Adielma, who thinks it is prudent for the broadcaster to test participants this Friday (28) and again. after five days.

Luciano, who is quarantined inside a hotel room in Rio de Janeiro, had contact with Rafa Kalimann in the “chat with the eliminating”, Paulo Vieira, in the recording of a frame for the Globo program, in addition to having participated in the coffee with Ana Maria Braga the morning after the elimination. Isolated, the former BBB assured that he took the PCR exam before participating in Ana Clara’s program on Gshow and Globoplay, “Fora da Casa”, on Thursday ( 28) The night before, he was with Ana Clara and Bruno de Lucca, on Multishow’s “A Eliminação” program.

“Guys, I’m fine, great, asymptomatic. no fever, no sore throat and no symptoms. I tested positive for covid-19 and at this time of the championship it’s more common than it seems. Before any program, we do the PCR and this time it was positive”, said Luciano in Instagram Stories.

iG Gente sought out Globo to verify the possibility of contagion within the reality, in addition to a possible testing in the confined. The article will be updated when there is a response.