BBB22: Naiara Azevedo and Linn unite after contempt from participants | BBB22

Naiara Azevedo and Linn da Quebrada already had their disagreements within the BBB22, but in the early hours of this Friday (28), the two had a sincere conversation and got even closer in the game. They’ve decided that they won’t vote for each other, almost like a pact in the reality. While chatting with Jessilane, they talked about their relationship on the show.

“I’m interested in you precisely because when I have to talk about something you don’t know, don’t understand or don’t belong to your Universe, I like to be able to show you”, declared the paulista. “I like relationships that aren’t the ones on the face”, assesses Linn, referring to each other’s resistance to making friends. In fact, the union of the two was not obvious, they even discussed it on the show.

Still in the conversation, Linn highlighted that she likes to talk with Jess and Naiara. “I like you, Naiara. You are the people I talk to the most now. It would be completely incoherent to vote for you, Natalia or Jessi right now. It makes sense?”, she questioned, already intending to establish alliances inside the house. It is worth noting that both have a similar trajectory in reality. The two were left out of the podium of the people of the dynamics of the “make your podium” last Monday (24), and still do not have a defined group within the program.

Confirming that she is of the same mind as Linn, Naiara is also committed to the singer. “I would never vote for you now” declared to both. Linn then amended: “never now”. But, to complete, the sertaneja, who was “left” by Tiago Abravanel, made a point of emphasizing: “It’s just that up front we’re going to have to vote.”

Continues after advertising

At one point, Naira commented with the sisters about how people focus on flaws much more than on qualities. “If he did 10 good things for me, am I going to delete it all for 1 bad thing? That would be my lack of consideration. “Yes, we have that tendency,” Linn and Jess said. “We were not displeased with so much friction in the dialogue that we had… I thought everything we talked about was very chic, no matter how much we think differently, that doesn’t mean that I will like you less, it only brings us closer”Linn said further.

Naiara and Linn da Quebrada clash at BBB22

During the leader’s party, Natalia left the event desperate and threatened to leave BBB22 after seeing Lucas kissing her rival on the show, Slovenia. Crying a lot with the situation, the sisters tried to help, but the way Naiara spoke irritated Linn da Quebrada, who didn’t mince words when talking to the singer. “You’re making me feel like a clown, a fool, because I, Naiara, in front of all of Brazil…”commented the sertaneja.

But Linn soon made a “cut” in the famous: “It’s not about you.” Without giving in, Naiara continues the discussion. “Linn, going crazy over a male? For the love of God!”. To end the fight, the artist replied: “Can I say something to you? Let her feel and then we’ll talk”. After this situation, the two had no more disagreements.

Naiara puts Tiago Abravanel ‘against the wall’

After winning this week’s Leader’s Test, Tiago Abravanel created a bad mood with his friend Naiara Azevedo. The brother did not put the sister in the VIP, leaving the singer aside. Thinking about this situation, he decided to go to the singer to talk and ended up hearing some truths. “I have no right to be upset”, replied Naiara, without beating around the bush. Surgical, she even managed to reveal the actor’s game.

“We already talked about this. In here you have no responsibility to me, you are here to play. If you don’t think I’m an important part of your game, I understand. If I’m not a summing piece for you this time, that’s alright“, he evaluated. Embarrassed, the actor didn’t know what to say.

linn to naiara: “we were not displeased with so much friction in the dialogue that we had… I thought everything we talked about was chiquerrumo no matter how much we think differently that doesn’t mean I’ll like you less it just brought us closer together ” pic.twitter.com/E05oNukTXk — but mu (@falsirillo) January 28, 2022