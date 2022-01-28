BBB22: Two days after being eliminated, Luciano tests positive for Covid-19

Two days after being the first to be eliminated from the “BBB22“, last Tuesday (25), the now ex-BBB and aspiring famous Luciano Estevan tested positive for Covid-19 and could not participate in the program “Fora da Casa”, presented by Ana Clara Lima, at Gshow, this Thursday (27).

The information was confirmed by the presenter herself, who justified the ex-brother’s absence from the attraction.

The day before, Wednesday (26), Luciano and Ana Clara had already met on Multishow’s “A Eliminação” program, which she presents alongside Bruno DeLuca.

There is no confirmation if Luciano already had Covid-19 while he was still on the program, and there is still no position from the broadcaster on whether the other participants in the house will do new tests to know if they may have also been infected.

Later, Luciano’s Twitter administrators confirmed that the former BBB and his girlfriend have Covid-19, but that they are without symptoms.

🚨 INFORMATION:

Yes, Lu tested positive for Covid-19. But don’t worry, it’s okay. He and his girlfriend are symptom-free and will now have to comply with all health protocols. Over the days, new tests will be carried out. Thanks for the messages of support! — Luciano Estevan 🦁 (@LucianoEstevan) January 28, 2022

