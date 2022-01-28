BBB22: Understand Natália’s “crying” after Lucas and Slovenia kiss

In the early hours of this Thursday (27), the first kiss took place. BBB22. Slovenia and Lucas were the protagonists of the event. Some brothers were thrilled with the kiss, others had a different reaction… Natalia broke down in tears. She is Lucas they were friends, but not a couple. Then, Why did the sister have such a reaction?

READ MORE:

After the kiss, the nail designer said to Jessi:“Friend, for me, I don’t want him anymore even as a friend. For me, it’s been bad. I’m feeling bad and I don’t want it. You understand?“. The teacher then replied: “Well, he does that to you and goes to Eslô. Do it with you and go there“.

The shock was so great for Natalia that she threatened to leave the reality show. “I want to leave. I can not take it anymore“, he said in tears.

In addition to friends, she and the medical student have had intimate moments in recent days. Such situations may have awakened some hope in the sister.

Two moments of the duo caught the public’s attention. Check out:

Lucas and Natalia swim together in the pool

Last Wednesday (26th), Lucas and Natalia hugged each other in the pool. The sister even passed her hand on her brother’s chest.

The two talked a lot and stayed very close to each other…

Lucas and Natalia shower together and flirt

Last Sunday (23), the two were in another typical situation for a couple: showered together outside the house.

After that, they still went to talk on the sun loungers next to the pool and there was even a flirt.

Nataliawho was bricked up at the time, said: “I don’t feel that my mission is complete in here.” Then, Lucas he responded :”There’s still a lot of clothes to take off…”.

The sister then flirted with him: “A lot of kissing on the mouth still, that you owe me”.

Then she amended: “You make a great role model, you know? Have you ever thought about being a model? You are very handsome.”

“If I am given this opportunity, I will definitely take it”replied Lucas.

The mood of romance was really in the air… No wonder, Natalia was disappointed.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!