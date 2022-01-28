https://br.sputniknews.com/20220127/biden-celebra-crescimento-economico-dos-eua-mais-rapido-que-o-da-china-pela-1-vez-em-20-anos-21190533. html
Biden celebrates US economic growth ‘faster’ than China for first time in 20 years
US Head of State says that with his strategy “Americans can dream again” and celebrates US economic overcoming greater than that of… 27.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil
In an official publication on the White House website, the president, Joe Biden, made a statement about the growth of US GDP in the first year of his term. According to the president, the numbers show “that we are finally building an American economy for the 21st century”, adding that the country has achieved “the fastest economic growth in almost four decades”. economic prosperity than China. Biden also said that all economic development “is not an accident” as his economic strategy is aimed at creating good jobs, rebuilding manufacturing and strengthening the country’s supply chains. the possible good winds in the economy, the Democrat’s popularity rating is low. In a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, released on Tuesday (25), the president’s approval was 41%, while in September last year, it was 44%, as reported.
According to the representative, the numbers show “that we are finally building an American economy for the 21st century“, adding that the country has achieved “the fastest economic growth in almost four decades”.
“For the first time in 20 years, our economy grew faster than China’s,” he declared.
“Americans are dreaming again, believing in themselves and in America.”
However, even with the possible good winds in the economy, Democrat’s popularity rating is low.