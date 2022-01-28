Biden couple bring cat to White House

The American presidential couple finally fulfilled one of their promises: to have a cat in the White House.

a short-haired tabby cat named Willow, a spokeswoman for Jill Biden, wife of President Joe Biden, said on Friday.

Images posted by the first lady on Twitter show the gray and white striped mascot roaming the splendor of the presidential residence’s red carpet.

This is soft, even affectionate news that may be needed by the White House in these days of tension with Russia, dizzying inflation and contagion from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Willow has serious political skills: a two-year-old cat raised on a farm in Pennsylvania, ground zero of the tight presidential election. She was first seen in 2020 when she jumped onto the stage where the future First Lady was campaigning.

“Willow made a big impression” on President Biden, said the first lady’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa.

“Seeing their immediate bond, the farmer knew Willow belonged to Dr. Biden.”

He added, “Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to sniff and explore.”