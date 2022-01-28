BMW iX tram sells out units in Brazil after just 12 hours

Business

BMW announced this Thursday that its electric model, the BMW iX, which arrives in Brazil in April, will arrive in the country with all 30 units made available in the first batch sold. According to the brand, all were sold on pre-sale in just 12 hours.

The BMW iX arrived in Brazil in two versions, xDrive40 and xDrive50 Sport, costing, respectively, R$654,950 and R$799,950. BMW said that more units of the electric car will be brought to Brazil from the month of May.

The model’s range is 630 km in its top-of-the-line version, and the vehicle comes with two chargers at no extra cost to the buyer.

“This success reinforces our confidence in bringing the most advanced technology in the world’s premium mobility industry to the domestic market with the unprecedented BMW iX. We will increase orders for the Dingolfing plant in Germany, where the model is produced,” said Roberto Carvalho. , commercial director of BMW do Brasil.

