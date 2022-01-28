Bolsonarista deputy supports businessman who paid for anti-vaccination sound cars

Bibo Nunes and businessman Hlcio Hugendobler, who financed pediatric anti-vaccination messages (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) Deputy Bibo Nunes (PSL-RS) recorded a video, published on social media, alongside the businessman responsible for hiring sound cars that circulated through neighborhoods of Novo Hamburgo, in Rio Grande do Sul, with an anti-vaccination message for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

“Brazil today saw a citizen and businessman who simply decided to pay, out of his own pocket, sound cars to clarify about childhood vaccination… because the press only works to earn money and against the Bolsonaro government. And this patriot here works to enlighten the population about their rights”, said the congressman.

Then the businessman introduces himself as Hlcio Hugendobler, owner of an auto parts store. In the video he says that the idea came about to clarify and clear the doubts of the parents. “We have the right, parents all over Brazil have the right to decide whether to vaccinate their children or not,” he said.

This Wednesday morning (11/26), a sound car was seized and taken to a warehouse in Novo Hamburgo. In videos, which went viral on social networks, it is possible to see the car bearing the following message: “We need to understand that the experimental vaccine would not be mandatory in our children”.

The drivers of the car were taken to the city’s Emergency Police Station and then released. Bibo criticized the action of the Military Police (PM).

“See, nothing much. Nothing happened. I get upset, as a citizen, all of you who are here are struggling to bring the truth to people and end up bothering you. But we will not give up the fight! Let’s keep fighting!” he said.

According to the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), vaccines for children between 5 and 11 years old against COVID are subjected to the same tests and rigor as immunizations for adults, and are safe and effective. That is, the doses are not experimental.