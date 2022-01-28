Bolsonaro confirms trip to Russia and says Putin is conservative

posted on 01/27/2022 13:40



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirmed this Thursday (27/1) during a conversation with supporters on his way out of Palácio da Alvorada that he will travel to Russia next month in search of “better trade relations”.

“I’ll be there next month. I’m looking for better understandings, better commercial relations. “The whole world is kind to us”, he amended.

To a supporter who questioned him about the Russian president, Bolsonaro countered that Vladimir Putin is “conservative, yes”. On the 25th, Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) spoke about the possibility of the president canceling his trip to the country.

“It could be that something happens from here to there and he is forced to cancel the trip, right? This is a matter of European security. We are from another continent. Here we are from the continent of peace”, he said.

In February, between the 14th and 17th, the Brazilian president should go to Russia for a meeting with Putin, who is under pressure from the United States and the European Union. The Russian dictator is one step away from authorizing the invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s not just about getting to know Russia. We’re going with a strong team: Paulo Guedes (Minister of Economy), Braga Neto, (Minister of Defense), Tereza Cristina (Minister of Agriculture), among others, to do business for Brazil No one likes us because we are nice, they like us because they are interested in us and we are interested in them too,” Bolsonaro said at an event in Planalto in early December.

Asked on the 19th if his visit to the country could be read as support in the impasse between the Russian country and NATO, Bolsonaro denied it.

“No, no. Itamaraty sees this issue there. We are not leaving Brazil to create problems, animosities. We know about the problem with Russia. We know that, ok? Russia is a partner of ours. We have fertilizer purchases, for example, potassium, among other things. So, it’s a trip that interests us and them”, he justified.

After the visit to Russian territory, the president said he will visit Hungary and Poland, countries led by far-right politicians – Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, and Andrzej Duda, President of Poland.

On the 20th, Bolsonaro was in Suriname and, in a joint statement with the country’s president, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, said that Petrobras could help in the exploration of local gas and oil.

On the 21st, he was scheduled to go to Guyana, but canceled when he was informed of the death of his mother, Dona Olinda. Earlier this week, the president also withdrew from participating in the meeting of presidents of the Forum for the Progress of South America (Prosul), today in Cartagena, Colombia. In his place, the Chief Executive appointed Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB). This was due to the coincidence of dates. The matriarch’s seventh-day mass took place today in Brasília.