Bolsonaro deputy is ashamed by asking for Anitta’s arrest with law repealed

State deputy Filippe Poubel (PSL-RJ) said this Tuesday (25) that singer Anitta should be arrested by the STF based on the National Security Law. The bolsonarista, however, was wrong, as the law was repealed in September last year.

Poubel had published a video on Instagram that shows part of the audience at an Anitta show protesting against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the post, he defended that the singer should be framed in article 26 of the National Security Law, but the speech did not do anything because the law is no longer valid in the country.

The law addressed slander against the president and authorities of the country, providing for up to four years in prison. All articles were repealed by a new law, which passed through the Chamber, Senate and approved by the Planalto Palace.

Bolsonaro deputy alluded to the law of the military dictatorship to attack Anitta

The law was created in 1983, when Brazil was still going through the period of the Military Dictatorship, which lasted 21 years. The main criticisms were that President Bolsonaro was excessively using the instrument to investigate people who do not agree with the government.

In the video, Poubel says “where is the arrest warrant for Anitta, STF? Does article 26 of the National Security Law provide for slander or defamation, imputing it as a crime or fact offensive to the reputation of the President of the Republic, a prison sentence of 1 to 4 years?”.

The deputy also attacked the Supreme Court and spoke of “freedom of expression”.

