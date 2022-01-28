Bolsonaro government advisors attack specialist with racist speeches

Aides and other members of the Bolsonaro government mocked a public security specialist who participated in a TV Globo newspaper. Carolina Soares is a Master’s student in Sociology at USP and researches penal policies of the Maria da Penha Law, in addition to activities related to women’s rights, human rights and public security. On Twitter, they were accused of racism because of comments and laughter made about Carolina, who is black. For users of the social network, the comments were due to Carolina’s appearance.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s special advisor, Tercio Arnaud Tomaz, posted an image of the interview with Jornal Hoje, and circled Carolina’s name and identification, which appeared in the credits. The publication had at least 1,000 comments and more than 2,000 likes.

Image: Reproduction/Twitter

His publication ended up leading to comments from users of the social network and also from government colleagues.

The National Secretary for Copyright and Intellectual Property of the Special Secretariat for Culture, Felipe Carmona, also made a comment that was highly criticized and considered racist.

“As expert in Public Security as in Beauty Salon”, wrote Carmona, in response to another publication, which was deleted.

Image: Playback/Twitter

With the repercussion, Carmona denied that the comment is related to the appearance of the specialist. According to him, it is not about racism, but about curriculum.

“Zero experience in Public Safety as well as beauty salon,” he wrote.

But who said hair? Where did you get racism from? Have you seen her CV? ZERO experience in Public Security, as well as in a beauty salon. According to your CV, you are currently COURSEING a specialization in some branch of LAW (nothing to do with Public Security). Finally, hypocrisy. https://t.co/LdmzQ7bpUR — Felipe Carmona (@Carmona_SP) January 27, 2022

André Porciuncula, national secretary of Incentive and Promotion of Culture, and Felipe stone, National Audiovisual Secretary. posted laughs in response to government colleagues’ post.

Jornal Nacional showed that the researcher asked Twitter to remove offensive posts made by members of the Federal Government from the air. To the report, Carolina said that she was receiving threats and insults because of the repercussion that the matter had. For her, the post was “an intellectual, misogynist and racist disrespect” and a disrespect for her academic training and professional activity, as well as “an attack on her condition as a black woman”.

then they laughed at the backlash. André Porciuncula returned to Twitter and, with irony, said that he only laughs because he finds Globo’s reports funny. Tercio Tomaz posted a photo of the day Bolsonaro went to Jornal Nacional during the 2018 election period.