Bolsonaro ignores risk of conflict and will go to Russia







Bolsonaro has exposed a preference for meetings with anti-democratic leaders Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The president Jair Bolsonaro confirmed on Thursday, 27, that will visit Russia in February, amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the Ukraine. “I will be there next month to strengthen ties and improve trade relations,” the president told supporters gathered in front of Palácio da Alvorada, his official residence in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro said the invitation came from the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. “We know about the problems that some countries have with Russia. But Russia is our partner. This is a trip that interests us, and them too,” she said.

Asked by a supporter if Putin would be conservative and “people of ours”, Bolsonaro replied that the Russian president “is conservative, yes”. “I will be there next month, looking for better understandings, commercial relations. The whole world is nice to us”, he declared.

Crisis between Moscow and Kiev

On Monday, Vice President Hamilton Mourão had said that the trip to Russia could be canceled due to the serious crisis between Russians and Westerners. The crisis has worsened in recent weeks, after the Kremlin sent tens of thousands of soldiers and military equipment to the border with the neighboring country, raising fears of an invasion.

Russia is accused of being behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014, the same year Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula, which was part of Ukrainian territory.

The trip to Russia is expected to take place between February 14 and 17 and will be followed by a visit to Hungary, where Bolsonaro is expected to meet Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest.

Preference for leaders with an undemocratic profile

The two trips confirm a preference of the Brazilian president to meet with leaders of non-democratic regimes or where democracy is at risk.

Putin has commanded Russia’s destiny for more than two decades, whether as prime minister or president. In 2020, he completed changes to the Russian constitution that could keep him in power until 2036.

In January 2021, Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny was arrested as he landed at Moscow airport from Germany, where he had spent the past five months recovering from an attack with a neurotoxic agent he attributes to the Russian government.

The most recent elections for the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Federal Assembly, were marred by allegations of fraud and persecution of opponents.

Orbán has been in power since 2010 and will face elections in 2022. To secure his power, this far-right politician has already resorted to many artifices – from aligning most of the country’s media to a new electoral law that favors his party, the nationalist Fidesz.

Orbán’s government faces accusations of anti-Semitism and homophobia and is the target of frequent criticism from the European Union, most recently over a controversial law against the “promotion of homosexuality”.

Hungarian political analysts say that while elections are still free in Hungary, the conditions of competition are becoming increasingly unfair, with changes to the electoral law to favor the prime minister’s party.

In 2021, Bolsonaro went to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar, where he met with representatives of the monarchies that rule these countries with an iron fist.

Shortly before, he participated in the G20 meeting in Rome. His participation was of little prominence, and the leaders of the democratic nations present avoided talking to the Brazilian president or even being seen next to him.