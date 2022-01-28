Bolsonaro lacks testimony in the PF and will appeal to the STF with appeal

posted on 01/28/2022 12:52 / updated on 01/28/2022 14:24



President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) met this Friday (28/1) at Palácio do Planalto with the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, and with the Attorney General of the Union (AGU), Bruno Bianco, to discuss evaluate the options of not having to appear in person for the deposition scheduled for 2 pm, at the Federal Police, in an investigation into alleged leaks of confidential documents. The meeting was not on the authorities’ agendas.

To interlocutors from the Planalto, the president has already warned that he will not go to the PF. The AGU will appeal to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) citing previous decisions of the Court of 2018 that state that coercive conduct is unconstitutional and violates the right of the investigated to remain silent and not produce evidence against himself. With that, the request is for a decision to be made whether the president can provide clarifications in writing. The decision should only take place next week, with the start of work at the Court.

Today, at an event in Planalto, Bolsonaro did not mention the decision, but complained of “interference in the Executive”.

“We also face other tribulations: interference in the Executive as varied as possible. Always, on our part, playing with what we have and with what we swore to respect at the time of our inauguration: our Constitution”.

In August 2021, in one of the lives he carries out on social media, Bolsonaro released the confidential inquiry during the broadcast, as an attempt to discredit electronic voting machines and the Brazilian electoral process. At the time, the president and his supporters made a strong movement in favor of the Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) of the printed vote, barred by the National Congress.

A month later, Bolsonaro called for demonstrations on 7 de Setembro and heavily criticized the STF and Alexandre de Moraes. Two days after taking part in demonstrations calling for the dismissal of ministers of the Federal Supreme Court and warning that he would no longer obey the Court’s judicial decisions, he decided to lower the political temperature and released a letter, written with the help of former President Michel Temer, in which retreated from criticism and presented a more friendly tone with the STF.

“Right to speak at the appropriate time”

Initially, the Chief Executive had agreed to provide clarification on the case, provided he could choose a date, place and time for the hearing. On November 29, Moraes granted the president 15 days to speak with the agents, however, close to the deadline in December, the AGU filed an action for the deposition to be postponed for another 45 days (totaling 60 days of postponement since 29 from November).

On Wednesday (26), Bolsonaro informed the STF that he had no interest in giving evidence. “The President of the Republic declines the personal hearing given to him by the police authority”, said the AGU.

In response, Moraes stated that Bolsonaro’s defense changed its position on attending the hearing on the eve of the end of the scheduled period. “It will be the investigated person who will choose the ‘right to speak at the appropriate time’ or the ‘right to partial or total silence’; but it is not the investigated person who will decide in advance and generally on the possibility or not of carrying out procedural or procedural acts during the investigation criminal or procedural instruction”, countered the magistrate.

Moraes also stressed that the case is not just about the “right to silence” of the investigated, but the “right to speak at the appropriate time from the perspective of the impossibility of someone being forced to produce evidence against themselves”. The minister said that Bolsonaro’s testimony could bring to light facts relevant to the investigation.

“The participation of the investigated in the investigation or the defendant in its process is not only a means of ensuring that the relevant facts are brought to light and the pertinent arguments considered”, he concluded. However, as the minister said, Bolsonaro could remain silent, if he so wished, as determined by constitutional rights.