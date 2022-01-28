Bolsonaro’s low approval in polls puts tension in the PL – Politica

President Jair Bolsonaro during the seventh-day mass in honor of his mother, this Thursday, in Brasilia (photo: Sergio Lima / AFP)

After working for the affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro, the PL is concerned about the drop in popularity that the Chief Executive has been facing. The acronym commissioned a survey to assess the electorate’s opinion about Bolsonaro’s gesture, and the result came below expectations.

To top it off, the survey released yesterday by XP/Ipespe showed that the chief executive has 64% of disapproval, the highest since the beginning of his term. In terms of voting intentions, he appears with 24%, well behind former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), who remains in absolute leadership, with 44%.

PL leaders have been advising the president to put aside denialism regarding the pandemic, in particular, the position against childhood vaccination against COVID-19, and focus on economic growth.

In a reserved manner, members of the Center — the Executive’s support block, of which the PL is a part — criticize Bolsonaro’s stance. According to a deputy heard by the report, “the way the president is leading the country, especially with regard to the economy and pandemic, is not right”.

The congressman highlighted that there are internal fights, and, every day, another ally falls. “Most parliamentarians do not agree (with the chief executive’s attitudes). I myself cannot agree. Vaccination, for example, is what is saving lives,” he said.

Inside the PL, the climate is still comfortable for Bolsonaro. However, there is resistance on the part of some members. An internal survey, which took place at the end of last year, showed that at least 10% of members with a mandate in no approved support for the president.

Congressman Lincoln Portela (MG) stated that the “informal” survey aimed to consult affiliates about Bolsonaro’s entry into the party. According to the parliamentarian, the surveys occur frequently and are “a way of valuing democracy”.

“Although some people don’t understand it well, the Liberal Party is extremely democratic. We consult state leaders, leaders, president and vice president. An informal consultation takes place”, he stressed.

The parliamentarian recalled that, before the chief executive joined the party, a consultation was held with the leaders and affiliates, who chose to give full powers to the party’s president, Valdemar da Costa Neto, to decide on the terms of the alliance with Bolsonaro.

He admitted, however, that there were, yes, dissidents. “It is natural that, in a party that has four senators, as we had; 44 parliamentarians, and a president of the Republic comes to the party, with the peculiar characteristics of Bolsonaro, let’s say that this causes, in some states, a certain discomfort. % of people who are against it, for personal or local reasons.”

Deputy Capito Augusto (PL) also maintained that the majority is with Bolsonaro. “There would never be unanimity. But that would happen in whichever party it was. In a small party, it might not have as much impact as the PSL, which was small when it was elected in 2018”, he declared.

The congressman defended that “it is too early” to pave the way for research that “has no credibility”.

“We already know that they are contaminated and tend to inflate the numbers for candidates on the left”, he criticized.

“It’s not something that worries us. What we notice is the day to day on the street, the increasing popularity, an absolute champion president on social networks”, he claimed.