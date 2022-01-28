Boninho promises a prank call on the Big Phone

Big Boss is keeping an eye on everything that happens in the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Concerned about a possible nomination, Rodrigo Mussi decided to work alongside Big Fone, hoping that a call would bring him good news.

The scene of the brother alone leaning on the side of the phone became a joke on the internet and was even shared by Boninho on his Instagram.

The director’s post received a lot of comments asking him to prank Rodrigo, since this week Big Fone is not included in the dynamics of the game.

Boninho replied to one of the comments saying “I will pass [o trote], but not yet.” Will it still be this week?

Apparently, today Rodrigo will remain by the phone all day. The brother told his colleagues in confinement that he studied the other editions of the program and that Big Fone always plays on Fridays.

BBB 22: Boninho responds that he will prank the Big Fone Image: Reproduction: Instagram

Check the post below