Boninho promises hazing at Big Fone after Rodrigo’s ‘camp’

After seeing Rodrigo Mussi’s camp next to Big Fone, JB Oliveira, Boninho, promised on his social networks that he would prank BBB 22. The director, however, warned that he would not play Big Fone at the moment Rodrigo was on the side.

Rodrigo felt threatened by the leadership of Tiago Abravanel and believes that, if he is not nominated by him, he will be the most voted by the house. Even before the program on Thursday (27) ended, the São Paulo native had already gone to the field to be next to Big Fone, hoping to gain power or immunity.

“Play, Big Fone, play! So I can set fire to this game”, he asked, while biting the Vip’s bracelet. The scene went viral on social media, became a joke, and the director posted it on his own Instagram. “When I think I understand and I’m going to eat my plastic bracelet”, Boninho joked.

In the comments of the photo, netizens started asking Ana Furtado’s husband to make the phone ring as a joke. “A prank call passes, and we talk about whether we expected it or not”, suggested a user identified as Naju Prado. “I’ll pass, but not yet,” promised the director.

