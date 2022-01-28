Braskem’s share offering (BRKM5) and Oi’s meeting (OIBR3); see the companies calendar – Money Times

Worker in front of a Braskem tank in Maceió
Petrobras and Novonor want to sell up to 154.9 million preferred shares they hold in the company (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

The share offering of Braskem (BRKM5) and the general meeting of the Hi (OIBR3) are high on the companies’ agenda.

The petrochemical company already felt the thud in the session on Wednesday, with the papers leading the Ibovespa losses.

Petrobras (PETR4) and Novonor want to sell up to 154.9 million preferred shares they hold in the company. The offer could raise more than R$8 billion and the end of the bookbuilding.

Hi, another step of the restructuring

Oi will hold a general shareholders’ meeting to resolve on the proposed merger of its subsidiary Oi Móvel.

The operation is foreseen in tele’s judicial recovery plan and its amendment.

As a result of the merger, Oi Móvel will be dissolved and its net assets, valued at R$1.07 billion, will be incorporated into the company’s equity. The transaction will not result in an increase in Oi’s shareholders’ equity.

Results in the USA and Azul event

In the United States, companies continue with their harvest of results, with the numbers of MasterCard, McDonalds, Deutsche Bank and Samsung.

THE Blue (BLUE4) will participate in an event promoted by IBEF-SP (Brazilian Institute of Finance Executives) on the economic outlook for 2022.

