Brazil breaks record for new Covid-19 cases, with 228,954 in 24 hours

This Thursday (27), Brazil recorded 672 deaths and 228,954 new diagnosed cases of Covid-19, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, which sets the second consecutive record this week alone, according to data sent by states to the Ministry of Health and to Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries).

The moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 411, and the moving average of new cases is 168,514. According to Conass, the fatality rate of the coronavirus in Brazil is 2.5% and the mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 297.5.

The country accounts for 625,085 deaths and 24,764,838 people who have already been diagnosed with the disease. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and Minas Gerais are the states with the highest number of deaths, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 21.7 million people have already recovered from Covid-19 in the country.

THE R7 Vaccinometer shows that more than 164.1 million people received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the country, which corresponds to 76.9% of the population, with more than 149.3 million having already received the second dose or a single dose vaccine. The number of immunized with the booster dose is 44.3 million, equivalent to 20.7% of the population.

