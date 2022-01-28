Brazil breaks record of cases for the second day in a row

posted on 01/27/2022 19:16 / updated on 01/27/2022 19:17



(credit: AFP / Miguel SCHINCARIOL)

The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) released on Thursday night (27/1) updated data on covid-19. 228,954 new cases were recorded, a record number for the second consecutive day – yesterday the total recorded was 224,567 infected.

The number of deaths today, 672, was the highest in 2022 and also exceeds the dates since November 13, when 731 deaths were recorded.

The moving average representing the number of cases in the last seven days was 168,514. The variant of deaths recorded was 411. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of cases in Brazil is 27,764,838. The total number of deaths is 625,085.

The resurgence of the pandemic in Brazil, as in everyone else, is driven by the ômicron variant, which is more infectious. Also according to Conass, in the week between January 16 and 23, 933,452 people were infected during this period. The contagion rate for the week reached 1.78, the highest since January 2021.