Brazil has almost 229 thousand cases of Covid in 24 hours, a new record in the pandemic – 01/27/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

For the second day in a row, Brazil broke the record for Covid cases. This Thursday (27), 228,972 infections were recorded. As a result, the moving average of cases rose to 170,572 per day, a record 10th day.

The country also recorded 662 deaths from Covid in 24 hours, which brings the moving average of deaths to 417.

The day’s records led to 625,169 lives lost and 24,782,922 people infected since the start of the pandemic. The increases in cases and deaths and in averages occur amid the expansion of the omicron variant in the country.

The country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between leaf, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disclose the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Vaccination data against Covid-19 is affected by the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health system, which took place in December, with several states without update. In any case, the information was at least partially updated in 17 states and the Federal District.

Last week, the consortium of press vehicles updated the Brazilian population numbers used to calculate the percentage of people vaccinated in the country. Now, the data used are the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) projection for 2022. All numbers are now calculated according to these values, including last year’s. Therefore, the percentages of people vaccinated may differ from the previously published figures.​

Brazil registered 1,711,839 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Thursday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 383,017 first doses, 378,047 second doses and 19,046 single doses. 931,729 booster shots were also recorded.

In all, 164,090,251 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil — 144,206,197 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizer. Added to the single doses of Janssen’s Covid vaccine, there are already 149,253,875 people with both doses or one dose of Janssen vaccine.

Thus, the country already has 76.38% of the population with the 1st dose and 69.48% of Brazilians with both doses or with one dose of the Janssen vaccine. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 101.43% and 92.26%​​.

On Monday (24), the consortium began recording the doses of vaccines given to children. The population aged 5 to 11 years partially immunized (with only the first dose of vaccine received) is 4.78%.

​Even those who received both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine should maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, say experts.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles occurred in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, which threatened to withhold data, delayed newsletters about the disease and took information from the air, with the interruption of the disclosure of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government has released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​